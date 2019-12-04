Tron Theatre Aims To Raise £20,000 For 2020

It's panto time at the Tron Theatre and once again we will be aiming to raise money to enable a diverse range of local organisations to attend our annual Christmas show via our innovative Pay It Forward scheme. This year will be our biggest ever challenge as we aim to raise a whopping £20,000 which will allow us to give away tickets to over 800 people to our 2020 panto The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (on sale February '20)!

Now in its third year the scheme has been running successfully since 2016 thanks to our generous customers donating funds to enable us to help local children and families experiencing disadvantage to enjoy a magical festive experience. The groups who have previously benefitted have given us fantastic feedback, demonstrating that this project really does make a difference, especially to young people who may not otherwise have much to look forward to over the holidays.

This year we are pleased to welcome 22 groups to Cinderfella- an increase on the 19 organisations we worked with in 2018. Approximately 650 individuals will benefit from the scheme, 100 more than last year. We aim to have as much diversity as possible with the groups and individuals we work with. The majority of groups are new to the Tron, but places have also been offered to groups who took part last year, such as Geeza Break youth group, SAY Women, PEEK, Aberlour and Saheliya. The groups taking part work with disabled people, refugees, vulnerable women, youth groups, isolated individuals, people living in areas of multiple deprivation and families affected by addiction. Beneficiaries come from all over Glasgow, and particularly areas of deprivation local to the Tron.

Generous customers will be able to contribute via bucket collections taken after each performance of Cinderfella. Supporters can also donate via our website. When buying tickets for the panto either in person or online customers will have the option to make an additional donation to the 'Pay it Forward' fund.

Scottish Refugee Council benefitted from the scheme last year, bringing a group to see Mammy Goose:

"The event was really inclusive and took care to make sure that each and every child (and parent) was looked after and comfortable".

A representative from Aberlour Children's Charity said:

"It has left the young people with a life experience they are unlikely to forget"





