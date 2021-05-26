Triple Bill Of Dance Performances From Jasmin Vardimon's JV2 Company Will Be Streamed For Free

Following the sold-out run of Jasmin Vardimon's new immersive performance Canvas in Ashford, the company will be sharing a specially filmed performance for free over the May bank holiday weekend.

The streaming forms part of a triple bill of work featuring the 14 talented dancers of Jasmin Vardimon's JV2 company on Vimeo over three consecutive weekends. Each year two choreographers are commissioned to create a new work for JV2. Accompanying Canvas by Jasmin Vardimon, this year's bill features May You Listen? by Sabrina Gargano (Jasmin Vardimon Company dancer and co-director of Elelei Dance Theatre) and Eterna by Anthony Matsena (co-Artistic Director Matsena Productions and former Sadler's Wells Young Associate)

Canvas

streaming 11am Fri 28th - midnight Sun 30th May 2021

https://vimeo.com/jasminvardimoncompany/canvas

Choreographed by Jasmin Vardimon. Bold and dramatic, with striking set design, viewers are invited into a multi-sensory world to share a powerful and captivating experience. Canvas presents a journey of human connection, with emotive performances full of intrigue and intensity.

May You Listen?

streaming 11am Fri 4th - midnight Sun 6th June 2021

https://vimeo.com/jasminvardimoncompany/mayyoulisten

Directed by Sabrina Gargano. Devised and performed online during the UK's third lockdown in late 2020, May You Listen? was filmed by the friends and family of the performers from their homes across Europe. Exploring themes of interior worlds and confinement, the piece reflects the strange things that happen behind closed doors and around corners of familiar spaces. It is a journey in memories still present, until your hidden place becomes your prison.

Eterna

streaming 11am Fri 11th - midnight 13th June 2021

https://vimeo.com/jasminvardimoncompany/eterna

Choreographed by Anthony Matsena. Eterna is the beginning of a revolt against injustice in a world engulfed in anarchy. The work is in constant tension between order, chaos and morality. When faced with injustice, brutality and extreme loss, we must choose whether we give in to evil and endure, or we rise and fight for what we love and believe in.

The JV2 Professional Development Diploma is a highly esteemed programme for those who aspire to a career as a professional performer. Now in its 9th year, the aim of the course is to develop young dancers into versatile performers with skills in a range of performance disciplines. This year's JV2 dancers are from Italy, Russia, France, Cyprus, Bolivia, Spain, Switzerland, USA as well as the UK and have overcome the challenges of the pandemic to complete the course. Since its inception, 85% of JV2 graduates have successfully established careers in the sector. For more information about the JV2 programme please visit our website: https://jasminvardimon.com/education/jvc-diploma-jv2/