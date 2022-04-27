Travelling Light Brings VIXEN to the Greenwich Theatre

Multi-award-winning children's theatre company, Travelling Light, presents an empowering story for ages 7+ at Greenwich Theatre.

The Bristol-based theatre company performs its exciting new show Vixen for ages 7-12-year-olds and their families on 10th - 11th May 2022.



Vixen is an inspiring original story by Matt Grinter (winner of the Papatango Prize 2016 for his debut play ORCA) about a young girl Saffi who lives on an estate with her Dad. After being scratched by a vixen in the raincoat man's garden Saffi begins to transform and dreams of running away to live with her fox family.



The show explores themes of family and friendship, community, loss, belonging and the joy of learning to appreciate the people and places that surround us.

As writer Matt Grinter explains, "it is a simple and empowering story about how uplifting finding your place in your community can be. The show is about finding your pack and looking for the things in the people around us that make us happy. It is about looking beyond what we see on the surface and getting to know what makes your community vibrant and unique."



Saffi is played by Bristol-based actor and theatre maker, Alice Lamb. Alice says, "I love sharing this story with young people. It has so many layers to it. It's so much fun but also thrilling and touching at the same time. It's all about how to feel like you belong in the community you are in, which I think a lot of people can relate to."

Audiences of all ages can expect to see beauty hidden in unremarkable places, friendships that don't follow the rules, the things that unite us and a girl aching to belong. And one thing is for sure, as writer Matt Grinter says, "you'll never look at a fox or the streets around you in the same way again!

Vixen will be performed at Greenwich Theatre on 10th - 11th May 2022. For tickets and further information, visit: greenwichtheatre.org.uk or call Box Office on 020 8858 7755.

