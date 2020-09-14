Tom Grennan To Perform Exclusive Virtual Show Live From O2 Academy Brixton

The concert takes place on Friday 2nd October.

Tom Grennan will perform live to fans around the world on Friday 2nd October in an exclusive virtual gig streamed from the legendary O2 Academy Brixton on MelodyVR.



Having previously sold-out the O2 Academy Brixton upon the release of his breakthrough UK Top Five debut album 'Lighting Matches', this virtual show is set to mark a very special return to the iconic London venue. Tom will debut brand new material alongside fan favourites and new singles 'This Is the Place', described as an "epic comeback" by the NME, and 'Oh Please', dubbed "a soulful piece of introspection" by CLASH. Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday 16th September at 10am at LiveNation.co.uk.



Tom Grennan says, "Nothing can replace the thrill of live music, especially in a venue as iconic as O2 Academy Brixton. I have loved playing there in the past and I can't wait to get on the stage again with MelodyVR and bring you a taste of the new album. I am putting together something really special for everyone at home who I've missed so much."



Tom released his breakthrough debut LP 'Lighting Matches' in 2018, marking one of the best selling debut albums of the year with a UK Top Five release. Amassing over a quarter of a billion streams, 'Lighting Matches' cemented Tom as one of Britain's most vital and exciting new artists, winning over thousands of fans on festival stages and sold out headline shows across the UK.



Tom was scheduled to tour the UK in May 2020, and with all dates currently postponed his virtual performance, set to feature hits like 'Something In The Water' and 'Found What I've Been Looking For', and new songs from his highly anticipated and soon to be announced second album, will be a welcome treat for fans.



Tom Grennan's one-off show can be watched via the MelodyVR app on smartphones and VR headsets. Through MelodyVR's groundbreaking live stream VR technology, the audience will be transported onto the state-of-the-art stage at the O2 Academy Brixton and experience the performance, choosing from multiple camera angles to make the show their own.



To be part of the experience, download the MelodyVR app at on.melodyvr.com/app. After purchasing your ticket, you will receive your redemption code and simple instructions on joining the stream. This show will be available to watch in the UK, USA, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.



Tickets for Tom Grennan live from O2 Academy Brixton go on sale to the public on Wednesday 16th September at 10am at LiveNation.co.uk.

