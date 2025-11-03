Tom Ball and THAT'LL BE THE DAY to Release Charity Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hit tour That’ll Be The Day has partnered with Britain’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent: All Stars sensation Tom Ball to release a brand-new charity album, Make A Wish Come True, in support of Make-A-Wish UK. Marking an incredible forty years on tour, this special anniversary album celebrates the show’s legacy. Having raised over £500,000 for the charity in the past, Make A Wish Come True marks That’ll Be The Day’s long-standing commitment to charitable giving. Filled with classic hits, along with an original single featuring Tom Ball’s exceptional vocals, this remarkable album is available to pre-order with the single available to download soon.

Preorder the album from https://thatllbetheday.com/product/make-a-wish-come-true/.

For the past four decades, That’ll Be The Day has dazzled audiences across the country with its spectacular homage to the legendary writers and performers behind world-famous hits. From the rock ‘n’ roll anthems of the 50s to the foot-stomping rhythms of the 80s, this album brings together the timeless tracks that have made That’ll Be The Day a fan favourite for generations. With the release of this album, audiences can enjoy That’ll Be The Day’s beloved covers all day every day.

The Make A Wish Come True single sees the addition of Tom Ball’s extraordinary powerhouse vocals. An internationally acclaimed recording artist, Ball has achieved eleven No.1 global chart rankings, amassed over 140 million views online and released a Top 5 UK Official Charts album, Curtain Call. Widely celebrated for his outstanding talent, Tom Ball will also join That’ll Be The Day for their special London Palladium performance in February, marking the show’s Ruby Anniversary.

Tom Ball, singer and performer, shares, I’m thrilled to be part of That’ll Be The Day’s brand new charity single, Make A Wish Come True, supporting Make-A-Wish. It’s a beautiful, heartfelt song that captures the spirit of hope and joy, and I’m truly honoured to play a part in something that will mean so much to so many families.

Make A Wish Come True also features the vocals of children whose wishes were to sing on a record, truly embodying the Make-A-Wish mission. All proceeds from Make A Wish Come True will go directly to Make-A-Wish UK. Over the years, That’ll Be The Day has raised over £1million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and numerous appeals, including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal, through post-show bucket collections.

Trevor Payne, director, producer and performer for That’ll Be The Day also comments, That’ll Be The Day has been collecting contributions from our fans for Make-A-Wish for just over ten years, raising over £500,000 from after-show bucket collections. We are excited to be releasing a collection of our favourite tracks from over the years. Included in the album is the song written especially for this wonderful charity. It will feature the extraordinary voice of Tom Ball (Britain’s Got Talent). The song is “Make A Wish Come True” and features some of the children who have had their wish come true - singing on the track.

Make A Wish Come True is available to preorder, with the single featuring Tom Ball available to download soon.