Tobacco Factory Theatres Announce Cast for THE SNOW QUEEN This Christmas

Tobacco Factory Theatres in Bristol have announced their Christmas cast for The Snow Queen which runs at the venue from 1st of December 2022 to 15th of January 2023. The production is being co-produced with New International Encounter (NIE) and Cambridge Junction.

Natisha Williams will take on the lead role of Gerda in her professional stage debut, with cast members Joey Hickman, Stefanie Mueller, Alex Murdoch and Abayomi Oniyide returning to TFT having performed in Snow White in 2019. Samantha Sutherland returns having performed in Beauty and The Beast in 2018.

Alex Byrne, Director of The Snow Queen and Co-Artistic Director of NIE, the company that he founded in 2001, says:

"We are so excited to bring together this multi-talented cast for a thrilling production at Tobacco Factory Theatres this Christmas which is our favourite place and people to perform to in the UK. We're particularly delighted to welcome Natisha Williams to the family in her first Christmas show with us, joining a cast that Bristol audiences will know well from some of our previous productions here."

Byrne continues; "As well as taking on their roles this cast will also perform all the rich acoustic music in The Snow Queen from an original score created by the Bristol-based Musical Director Joey Hickman. They will play a plethora of instruments including the double bass, accordion, saxophone, xylophone, the ukulele and more."

The Snow Queen promises guaranteed snow in Bristol this Christmas and a joyous adventure through a mystical and wintery land. Gerda heads out on her quest to the frozen north to save her best-friend Kaj from the icy, wicked clutches of the Snow Queen, encountering some fun characters along the way, including a flying bicycling reindeer!

Executive Director of Tobacco Factory Theatres, David Dewhurst says: ''There really is not a more special and magical time in theatre land than at Christmas. Over 15,000 people come to TFT for our festive season annually. We are thrilled to welcome back audience favorites NIE this year with this delightful Christmas show following their Wonderful Productions of Snow White (December 2019) and Beauty and The Beast (December 2017).''

This year Father Christmas himself will also be finding the time to visit the BS3 postcode area daily, from 13 to 23 December, with a special 'theatre meets an audience with Father Christmas' performance for children aged 2+ in BS3 Santa.

Tickets are on sale now, starting from £10 for BS3 Santa and £12 for The Snow Queen. TFT are also offering 15%-off tickets at all performances of The Snow Queen for family bookings (4 tickets including at least one child ticket).

Read more about the creative team for The Snow Queen here: https://bit.ly/3Fi48qz

Read all about Christmas at TFT here: https://bit.ly/3Tqhbdt

Book now at tobaccofactorytheatres.com or by calling our friendly box office team on 0117 902 0344.

Tobacco Factory Theatres

At Tobacco Factory Theatres, we provide a welcoming home for creative adventures and human connection, for incredible theatre and opportunities to learn and exchange ideas. We present in-house productions and touring shows to up to 70,000 people each year, and we support and commission new work by independent artists. We are proud to offer creative learning and participation opportunities to 3,000 local people each year, with 200 children and adults attending courses at the theatre every week. We work alongside inspirational resident artists and facilitators, who help shape our plans and programmes, and a community of 250 Artist Members who participate in regular meet-ups and events. In September 2023 we will reach our 21st birthday.

New International Encounter

Formed in 2001, NIE rehearsed its first three shows in the old Sokol gymnastic hall in Mseno, a small town in the north of the Czech Republic. Those three shows - My Long Journey Home, Past Half Remembered and The End of Everything Ever - won numerous awards and were performed all over the world, from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to New York, Mexico City and Seoul. They now form the European Narratives Trilogy, and still tour together for special festivals. Since creating the Trilogy, NIE has gone on to create new shows in co-production with venues and theatre companies from across Europe, including site-specific work and theatre for younger audiences.

Cambridge Junction

Cambridge Junction is the arts centre in Cambridge where art meets life. At Cambridge Junction, audiences and artists experience and explore contemporary performance, popular culture, creative learning, and the rich territories in-between. They are committed to art and entertainment that is up-and-coming, youthful and cutting-edge and seek to be relevant and meaningful to the lives of audiences, and informed by their location in Cambridge.