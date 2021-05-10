Time Travelling Magicians Morgan & West Return To Theatre Royal Winchester

The time-travelling magicians, Morgan & West, are set to return to Theatre Royal Winchester with their Fantastic Family Magic Spectacular on Saturday 29 May - a show full of bags of bafflement, tricks and side-splittingly laughter for the whole family.

Morgan & West are one of the most recognizable conjuring acts on the UK touring circuit. They have been performing their unique magic shows across the UK and around the world, including sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, Perth Fringe world and Adelaide Fringe - where they were nominated for 'Best Family Show' - and Buxton Fringe where they were awarded 'Best Comedy Show'. Their television credits include The Next Great Magician (ITV), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (ITV) and The Slammer (CBBC).

The dynamic duo will be the first professional show in the theatre after the lockdown ends since Christmas 2020 - Co-incidentally the dynamic duo was the last act to perform on Theatre Royal Winchester's stage in March 2020 before the first lockdown!

The theatre has put in several measures to make the venue Covid secure, and have been granted use of UK Theatre's See It Safely mark that certifies venues are complying with the latest Government and industry Covid-19 guidelines, to ensure the safety of staff and audiences. Measures in place include the removal of every other row of seats in the auditorium and leaving two empty seats in between each 'audience bubble'. Face masks must be worn in the auditorium by everyone over 11 years unless the customer is exempt. Hand sanitizer stations are in place throughout the building, a one-way system is in place and the venue has increased its cleaning routine throughout and regular disinfects the auditorium, foyer and toilet areas.

Morgan & West's Fantastic Family Magic Spectacular will be at Theatre Royal Winchester on Saturday 29 May at 11.30am & 2.30pm. Recommended ages: 5+ (although younger audiences are welcome). For more information and to book tickets, visit theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or email boxoffice@playtothecrowd.co.uk.