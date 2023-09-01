Tickets On Sale Today For The Brit Fest 2024 - Cheshire's Exciting New Music Festival

Tickets are now on sale for Cheshire’s brand new Summer 2024 music festival, three days of the best of British music acts. The much anticipated family friendly music festival has already created a huge buzz across Cheshire and beyond with thousands signing up to be the first to buy tickets, now the wait is over and pre-sale tickets are on sale now.

The Brit Fest Cheshire boasts an outstanding line-up of live music from artists hailing from the shores of Great Britain, taking place from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 July 2024 in the grounds of Ashley Hall & Showground in Altrincham. In addition to the impressive live music programme, the event will also showcase a real celebration of British culture, the arts, fashion, food and drink, and classic cars – making the festival stand-out as a unique event.

The day-by-day schedule of acts for the main stage were announced in the past two weeks, opening the festival on Friday 5th July are Scouting for Girls, Cast, The Feeling, Starsailor, Lottery Winners, Reef, Dodgy, Chris Helme and Mike Joyce. On Saturday 6th July, you can see Kim Wilde, Thomson Twins Tom Bailey, Nik Kershaw, Johnny Hates Jazz, Real Thing, Paul Young, Sonia, T’Pau, Owen Paul and Hot Chocolate. Last but not least on the final day Sunday 7th July are Heather Small, Fleur East, Tunde Baiyewu from The Lighthouse Family, Toploader, The Bluetones, The Christians, The South, Cassidy Janson, Matt Ford’s Big Band and Neeve Zahra. Making this an unparalleled music line-up for a brand new festival.

Tickets are now on a special pre-sale period for sign-ups from today and with general public tickets sale on Monday 4 September.

Organisers are now encouraging festivalgoers to sign up today via the event website at www.thebritfest.co.uk and be the first to access tickets, receive all the latest updates, enter spectacular money can’t buy competitions and receive opportunities for ticket upgrades, merchandise, and meet and greets.

Olivier nominated brothers Anthony and Edward Prophet are the organisers behind The Brit Fest.

They said: “This is a key date in our planning, the day we finally go on sale to the thousands of people who have fully supported the event and signed-up for pre-sale. Having announced the day-by-day line-up in the last fortnight, it’s given festivalgoers the time to decide the days they want to go, we have already had many people saying they will be making a full weekend of it, and we know its going to be an unparalleled experience for everyone.

“I believe everyone can already see what a special event it’s going to be, with an unbeatable line-up of music and all the added attractions, so we advise everyone to book early to ensure of their place, there are so many additional benefits to signing up. General public tickets will go on sale on Monday at 10am.”

In addition to a full programme of live music, the festival will boast an entire weekend of fun activities to keep the family entertained spanning the 100-acre site. Attractions include vintage fairground, white knuckle rides, free family cinema, woodcraft and whittling, food and drink festival, artisan market, garden party, festival village green, wellness in the wild with yoga, classic cars, as well as a chance to meet Team GB athletes and the Extreme Mountain Bike Show.

Visit www.thebritfest.co.uk to sign up for the latest updates and pre-sale.