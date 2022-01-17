Tickets On Sale Today For RAMBERT DANCE IN PEAKY BLINDERS: THE REDEMPTION OF THOMAS SHELBY

Tickets go on sale today for the World Premiere of Rambert Dance in Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby. This first of its kind production will open on 27 September 2022 at co-producing partner venue Birmingham Hippodrome running until 2 October, followed by a London premiere at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre between 12 October - 6 November before embarking on a UK tour in 2023. Tickets are on sale now from peakyblindersdance.com

The 2023 UK tour will visit Norwich Theatre Royal (17-21 January), Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (25-28 January), Hull New Theatre (31 January-4 February), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (7-11 February), Royal and Derngate, Northampton (21-25 February), Festival Theatre Edinburgh (28 February-4 March), The Lowry, Salford (14-18 March), Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff (21-25 March) and Theatre Royal Plymouth (28 March-1 April).

Written and adapted for the stage by Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is a dance theatre show directed and choreographed by Rambert's Artistic Director Benoit Swan Pouffer. The production will feature the 20 permanent Rambert dance company on stage, and a live band playing specially commissioned music. Further details will be announced in due course.

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is Rambert's first collaboration of this kind and through dance theatre picks up the story of the Peaky Blinders at the end of World War One, following Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess through their passionate love affair. While Tommy is building his empire, Grace is operating as an undercover agent for Special Branch on a mission to get close to the heart of Tommy's gang. As the story unfolds, many hearts are broken.

...You young men of the Tunnelling brigade, you are all dead. Not counted among the dead because your bodies were not buried with the dead. But dead inside...

Dazzling, athletic dance and stunning dramatisation with an iconic eclectic Peaky soundtrack from a live on-stage band.

Tommy and the Peaky Blinders fought together at Flanders and the show opens in the trenches. Bound by this experience, a very personal story unfolds as the Shelby family navigate the decisions that determine their fate and Tommy is intoxicated by the mysterious Grace.

"...an independent dance company, dedicated to bringing dance to the people." Tommy Shelby, S4 Ep5

Steven Knight said "Peaky Blinders has always had music and movement at its heart and now the beating heart of the show will be transferred to the stage, an interpretation of Tommy's story performed by Rambert, one of the leading dance companies in the world. This is dance for people who don't usually watch dance and what I've written has been transformed into something startling by consummate dancers and choreographers. If the concept of a Peaky Blinders dance seems strange, reserve judgement and reserve a ticket."

Benoit Swan Pouffer added "Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is something on a scale we've never done before, and I couldn't be more ready for the challenge - it's such an exciting opportunity as a choreographer to tell these stories and recreate these characters through dance. It is also a great collaborative opportunity to have been working closely with Steven Knight on this original production. What you're going to get as a result will be an inspiring and uplifting dance show, but so much more than a dance show. There is of course a strong narrative, that of Tommy and the Peaky Blinders so it is dance, and it is also theatre. And with such iconic music from a live-onstage band, it is more again. I can't wait to bring these hugely popular characters to the stage here in Birmingham, then on tour to audiences around the country"

Helen Shute, CEO and Executive Producer of Rambert added "Rambert has always been committed to making dance that resonates with audiences across the country and we're incredibly honoured to be trusted by Steven Knight with his nationally beloved Peaky Blinders. It's so fitting that we start the journey in Birmingham, where Rambert has been touring to since the 1930s. We look forward to welcoming a new generation of audiences to theatres with a story that speaks to so many people."

Chris Sudworth, Director of Artistic Programme at Birmingham Hippodrome added: "We are delighted to be partnering with Rambert on the creation and world premiere of Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby. The opportunity to collaborate on a production that is so synonymous with our city is incredibly exciting and we cannot wait for audiences to experience the thrill of seeing the well-known characters from the show come to life on our stage in this sensational adaptation by Steven Knight."

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, is a Rambert production in association with Birmingham Hippodrome, co-produced with The Lowry, inspired by the television series Peaky Blinders created by Steven Knight, in association with Caryn Mandabach Productions. Peaky Blinders TM © Caryn Mandabach Productions 2022. licensed by Caryn Mandabach Productions.

peakyblindersdance.com