Theatres Trust Launch New Grant Scheme With The Linbury Trust To Help Non-Profit UK Theatres

The national public advisory body for theatres, Theatres Trust, has announced details of its new Small Grants Programme supported by The Linbury Trust. The new partnership, worth £100,000, will provide grants of up to £5,000 for essential works to enable not-for-profit theatres across the UK to be viable and thrive in the future.

The grants will support small projects that make a big impact to a theatre's resilience, sustainability or accessibility. Eligible projects include small capital works, the installation of key plant and machinery and works that make theatre buildings digital-ready. Applications are also welcome for projects that help theatres reopen as Covid-secure.

Theatres Trust Director Jon Morgan says, After the devastating past year, theatres are desperate to welcome back existing audiences and reach out to new ones, but there may be small capital works that need to be done to make this possible. Theatres Trust is therefore delighted to partner with The Linbury Trust on this much-needed grants scheme. Together we hope to support more of the UK's wonderful theatres to come back stronger and continue to play a vital role within their communities.

Stuart Hobley, Director of The Linbury Trust, comments, We're delighted to be working in partnership with Theatres Trust; the creative economy is key to places right across the UK, and theatres play a vital role in community engagement. In the year ahead, theatres will want to reopen with confidence and creativity, and these grants for focused capital work - from improving access to digital readiness - will help to welcome back a wide range of audiences, supporting our much-loved local theatres to thrive.

The first round of the scheme is now open for applications, with a deadline of Monday 7th June, 2021. This will be followed by a second round later in the year. Further details are available on http://www.theatrestrust.org.uk/smallgrants.