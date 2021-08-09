TheatreCraft Set to Return November 2021

The UK's largest free theatre careers event is back for a 15th year, returning to the Royal Opera House on Monday 22 November 2021. For the first time, it will be a hybrid event with an online streamed element, to enable as many young people as possible to join in throughout the day.

As well as workshops and talks, a 'virtual' marketplace will offer the chance to meet with a host of leading theatre organisations (as the in-person marketplace has in previous years) and get valuable insight into different career paths and job application tips.

TheatreCraft is open to anyone aged 16 to 30 with an interest in offstage theatre jobs. The last event in 2019 saw over 1,300 attendees take part in sessions on everything from producing, writing, directing and marketing to technical theatre, armoury, scenic art, video design and costume - as well as expert advice on networking and getting a foot on the theatre career ladder.

After the pandemic forced last year's TheatreCraft to be cancelled, the organisers are committed to putting on the most inclusive, accessible event yet - helping support the thousands of recent graduates whose careers have been put on hold by Covid.

More details of what to expect from this year's TheatreCraft and how to sign up will be released soon - for the latest updates, follow the TheatreCraft social channels and sign up for the newsletter via the TheatreCraft website.