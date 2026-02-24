MY HERO ACADEMIA IN CONCERT Sets 2026 European Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

My Hero Academia in Concert, the live music experience, will embark on a European tour visiting 10 cities across Europe in 2026, from Toho Co., Ltd., GEA Live, and RoadCo Entertainment.

The event is a live-to-screen concert experience that celebrates ten years of the hit anime. It will feature a large-scale screen that showcases scenes from all eight seasons, paired with live music from Yuki Hayashi’s score performed live and in sync by a world-class band, including themes like "You Say Run" and "You Can Become a Hero."

This announcement marks the European leg of the world tour, with a U.S. tour announcement to follow in April of this year. Fans can continue to sign up here for updates and exclusive early access to tickets. The European tour is set to premiere in September 2026, with ticket on-sale details to be announced soon.

My Hero Academia in Concert is based on Kōhei Horikoshi's bestselling manga, which has sold more than 100 million volumes worldwide and generated more than $130 million in box office revenue, and inspired a fandom of more than 4.3 million followers across social media. The concert will premiere on May 30, 2026, at Pacifico Yokohama in Japan before heading to the United States and Europe in the fall.

"Bringing this music to the stage transforms the way audiences connect with the series," says Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live. "Hayashi's compositions don't just accompany the action - they drive the emotion and intensify every moment throughout the performance."

Marking 10 years since the anime's April 2016 debut, the franchise enters a milestone year in 2026 with a commemorative anniversary logo, a special teaser visual, the announcement of a brand-new extra episode, and the launch of this worldwide concert tour.

"My Hero Academia" is set in a world where most people possess superpowered abilities known as "Quirks." The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without powers who dreams of becoming a hero like his idol, All Might. His life changes when he inherits All Might's Quirk and enrolls at U.A. High School, a leading academy for aspiring heroes, where he trains alongside Class 1-A while learning the responsibility that comes with protecting others in a society shaped by both heroes and villains.

European Tour Dates

September 20 London, UK Eventim Apollo September 22 Dusseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Halle September 23 Amsterdam, NL AFAS September 24 Paris, FR Le Grand Rex September 25 Antwerp, BE Stadsschouwburg September 26 Frankfurt, DE Jahrhunderthalle September 27 Lyon, FR Amphitheatre September 28 Basel, CH Messe CC Hall 1 September 30 Vienna, AT Stadthalle October 1 Berlin, DE Uber Eats Halle