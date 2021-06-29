Theatre503 To Build World-class Centre For Early Career Playwrights In Nine Elms, Wansworth

The Battersea-based new writing venue was chosen as part of a competitive Cultural Anchor Tenancy application process by Galliard Homes, Royal Mail Group and Wandsworth Council, managed by BOP Consulting.

With a £250,000 contribution from Galliard towards its fit out, the 503Studio at Nine Elms will include a rehearsal suite, multi-purpose event spaces, a creative area for writers including desks and a reading room, as well as housing the administrative offices of Theatre503. This will enable the theatre to expand their programme, in particular engaging with more people in the Nine Elms community and the borough of Wandsworth, as well as continuing to deliver their unique support of diverse debut and emerging playwrights from across the UK and beyond.

Lisa Spirling and Andrew Shepherd, Artistic and Executive Directors of Theatre503, said: "The 503Studio at Nine Elms is a game changing moment in the history of Theatre503 and will have a seismic impact on the new writing ecology for generations to come. Diversity begins with who is telling the stories. While this has been a driving force in how we programme throughout the year, we cannot achieve this without actively seeking out writers and the artists who bring their words to life from all backgrounds and support them to put their work on stage. The 503Studio gives us the opportunity to take this commitment even further with a unique, world class centre opening up even more creative opportunities for all. It will be a vibrant, open, accessible and welcoming space where early career playwrights from all over the world rub shoulders with local residents looking for a creative outlet. The 503Studio will be a vital destination for writers of the future to find their voice, develop their craft and feed directly into the final productions in our Latchmere home."

Theatre503 was awarded the peppercorn rent 99-year tenure after showing the potential to deliver a bigger impact in the local community, as well as their ongoing commitment to audiences and participants in Wandsworth. Recent Council supported projects include their first ever livestreamed production of The Fairytale Revolution, which was shared for free to 9,605 local schoolchildren in December and Right to Write, a beginners playwriting course for people who live or work in Nine Elms.

The site, just off Nine Elms Lane, will be situated in Nine Elms Park, next to the new Nine Elms school, at the very heart of the community where tens of thousands of residents will be living.

Shepherd and Spirling continue: "What we are particularly excited about is being able to create a permanent presence in Nine Elms where anybody who lives, works or is simply passing by can walk through our doors and find out not only what's on offer in our 503 spaces but also all the other cultural opportunities in Nine Elms and Wandsworth. The 503Studio at Nine Elms will be a significant creative and learning space that lasts and is a lasting legacy for Theatre503, the borough of Wandsworth and the theatre sector."

Cllr Ravi Govindia, Leader of Wandsworth Council, said: "We are delighted to have delivered another cultural anchor partnership which connects culture and community and brings the reality of Nine Elms as an arts destination a step closer.

"This growing neighbourhood is shown to be the place of choice for arts organisations as they expand to reach new audiences.

"I welcome Theatre503 extending its reach to this part of Wandsworth and look forward to working together as we make Nine Elms an even more lively destination."

Galliard Homes: "We received some excellent proposals for the unit and very much enjoyed working with Wandsworth Council and Royal Mail throughout the process. We are especially pleased to be working with Threatre503 to build a world class centre of excellence within Nine Elms. Supporting future generations in gaining new skills through training is something Galliard Homes are passionate about. We are therefore pleased to be working with Theatre503 to support the next generation of playwrights, ensuring the UK creative industry can flourish."

Erica Whyman, Chair of Theatre503 and Deputy Artistic Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, said:

"The team at Theatre503 never cease to inspire me with their energy, ingenuity and commitment to new voices. I am delighted that this opportunity will allow them to spread their wings, and will mean we can share their visionary and accessible work with many more people. This collaboration with Nine Elms will secure the future of Theatre503, ensuring we can make an invaluable contribution to the community we serve in Wandsworth and to British Theatre."

The 503Studio at Nine Elms is due to be built and completed before the end of 2023, alongside the installation of a lift and refurbished floor to open up access to Theatre503 at their existing home above The Latchmere.

The 503Studio at Nine Elms from Theatre503 on Vimeo.