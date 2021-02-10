Theatre Support Fund+ Launches Children's Merchandise

The creators of 'The Show Must Go On!' Campaign, the Theatre Support Fund+ (TSF+) has launched products for children, the first of its kind in their range of merchandise. The new items include Children's T-Shirts, Draw String Sports Bags and Mobile Phone Cases.

While theatres remain closed, TSF+ are continuing to come up with new initiatives to raise further monies for charities Acting For Others, The Fleabag Support Fund and NHS COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

Theatre Support Fund+ was set up by theatre industry workers Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton to help those who have been affected by the pandemic. In just nine months the team have taken over 60,000 orders and have helped thousands of workers who have had no or limited work since theatres shut 11 months ago. 'The Show Must Go On!' design is an amalgamation of the 16 biggest West End Musicals and has been recognised internationally with orders been sent to over 70 different countries across the globe.

Chris and Damien said today, 'We are continuing to think of new ways to help support the theatre industry and we wanted to make a product which was accessible to children so they too could show their support. We have some amazing shows as part of our design which are really loved by, younger audiences so we wanted to make products they would love (and could fit into) so they could also show their support for the theatre community! After all this is not just for adults but for all lovers of theatre!'

Shows included on the design are & Juliet, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody's Talking about Jamie, Hamilton, Les Misérables, MAMMA MIA!, Mary Poppins, Matilda The Musical, Six The Musical, Tina, The Tina Turner Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Prince of Egypt, Disney's The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera and Wicked.

The children's t-shirts can be purchased in sizes, 5-6, 7-8, 9-11 and 12-14 and are priced at £13. The children's t-shirts and the full range of merchandise can be purchased from the website, www.theatresupportfund.co.uk.