Theatre Peckham Reveals Peckham Fringe Programme

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peckham Fringe has launched this year’s innovative and entertaining line-up of nearly 30 shows, curated by the local community, which will run from 1 May to 6 June 2025. This year’s Fringe marks an exciting expansion into Canada Water Theatre, alongside its regular venues of Theatre Peckham’s Main Theatre and Studio 1. By increasing its reach across Southwark, Peckham Fringe is dedicated to providing more artists with the opportunity to showcase their work while enhancing accessibility for local residents to experience theatre on their doorstep.

Now in its fourth year, Peckham Fringe was set up in response to the barriers that artists face to putting on their work. With an unyielding commitment to amplifying voices, breaking down barriers and providing a platform for emerging and established artists alike, Peckham Fringe has firmly established itself as a key cultural event in London’s thriving artistic landscape.

The programme for Peckham Fringe’s fourth year showcases a myriad of artistic excellence. The festival opens with Tony Craze Award winner Maryam Garad's solo performance piece, Reparations, which explores the intricate internal worlds of a young female shoplifter. Maryam Garad said: “All my stories are influenced by my identity as a Black British Muslim woman. I want to write stories that allow people from similar backgrounds to see themselves on the stage. I hope my work can change the narrative that often sidelines Black and Brown voices.”

Alongside the annual Monologue Showcase, Poetry Foyer and Hatch and Scratch, there will be a wide span of theatre, dance, comedy and spoken word including themes such as gentrification, immigration and gendered expression. Audiences can enjoy a unique range of stories from Hoodminster following the journey of the UK’s first female Black Prime Minister who migrated to London from Jamaica and Brains, a dark comedy about two zombie apocalypse survivors sheltering in an abandoned pub theatre, through to Street Smart following Faiza, a single mother from Peckham concealing her extraordinary talent for mathematics, and It’s Your Role, in which the audience takes part in an improvised adventure based on the popular game Dungeons and Dragons.

Closing the festival with a return by popular demand is Brother’s Keeper by Selorm Adonu, offering a second chance for those who missed its sold-out run at last year’s Fringe. This immersive spoken word piece combines Krump dance within a party atmosphere, inviting audiences to engage with the complex dynamics of young brotherly relationships. Selorm, who also acts in the play, said: “Putting on Brother’s Keeper at Peckham Fringe last year has changed the game for me entirely as a creative! It’s taught me how to be a better writer, producer and actor, and overall a better artist. The best thing of all is performing on a stage that is in the ends.”

The festival thrives on the collaborative efforts of Theatre Peckham’s Ambassadors, a group of dedicated local community members who curate the festival each year. Their invaluable insights ensure the programming is ambitious and reflective of a range of community voices. Local writer/performer Jessica Siân said: "As Ambassadors we bring fresh perspectives that shape the festival into a true reflection of the breadth of artistic talent. Our commitment to inclusivity and representation is vital in our mission to amplify underrepresented voices.”



The success of previous years’ productions is testament to the high calibre of talent and the opportunities that the festival provides. Peckham Fringe was the birthplace of hit shows including NO ID by Tatenda Samisu (Royal Court, Winner of the Evening Standard Award Winner for Emerging Talent), Bangtail by Lil Wenker (transfer to Edinburgh Fringe), Sunny Side Up by David Alade (3 Offie Nominations, 2 Black British Theatre Nominations and a Soho Theatre transfer) and I Love Acting but F the Industry by Faisal Dacosta and Raphel Famotibe (double sold out run at Theatre Peckham), proving to be a springboard for some of the most exciting theatre makers in the industry.

Acclaimed playwright Roy Williams OBE FRSL has recently joined as a patron, championing new writing and diverse voices within the arts. Roy said: “Fringe festivals like Peckham Fringe are essential for nurturing talent and providing a platform for stories that reflect our rich cultural tapestry. They play a critical role in the evolution of theatre and I am proud to support Theatre Peckham.”

Suzann McLean MBE, CEO/Artistic Director of Theatre Peckham, said: “Peckham Fringe is one of the annual highlights in Theatre Peckham’s calendar. It is a festival for creatives who have something to say, who want to platform work that is innovative and need the support to do so. We are committed to offering an opportunity to see incredible theatre that is reasonably priced. We are doing this because the richness of theatre can only develop by opening our doors to new artists, new work and new voices.”

Theatre Peckham is a multi-award-winning cultural venue for artistic excellence and social change founded in 1986. Through the power of theatre, the charity provides training and opportunities for young people and marginalised communities to platform their stories. Theatre Peckham’s cutting-edge productions push boundaries and engage with hyper-local audiences, earning the 2022 OFFIE Special Recognition Award. Patrons include Roy Williams OBE FRSL, Jenny Agutter OBE, John Boyega, Dr. Paulette Randall MBE and MP for Peckham Miatta Fahnbulleh.

For the full Peckham Fringe 2025 programme, and to book shows, visit: https://www.theatrepeckham.co.uk/peckham-fringe-2025-shows-events/.

Comments