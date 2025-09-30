Theatr Clwyd To Present TWELFTH NIGHT And More For 50th Anniversary Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatr Clwyd will launch its 50th year with a bold spring 2026 season, announced by Artistic Director Kate Wasserberg. Running March through July, the milestone programme will bring together Welsh classics, Shakespearean comedy, and urgent new writing, showcasing the theatre’s past, present, and future.

Under Milk Wood

March 16 – April 4 | Press Night: March 19

Dylan Thomas’s iconic play returns to Theatr Clwyd in a new production directed by Kate Wasserberg. The eccentric villagers of Llareggub are brought to life in a staging that integrates BSL, creative captioning, and audio description into every performance. Following its Mold run, the production will tour to Cardiff’s Sherman Theatre, Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre, and Bangor’s Pontio Arts Centre.

Twelfth Night

April 25 – May 16 | Press Night: April 29

Shakespeare’s comedy of disguise and desire will be staged in a glitter-infused, party-filled production by rising Welsh director Juliette Manon. Exploring themes of love, identity, and self-discovery, this accessible staging will also include captioned, BSL, and audio-described performances before touring to Sherman Theatre in Cardiff.

Atlantis

June 6 – July 4 | Press Night: June 10

Emily White’s Atlantis, winner of the George Devine Award, will receive its world premiere in a co-production with Chichester Festival Theatre. Directed by Olivier-nominated Guy Meirion Jones, the play follows a Welsh coastal town facing the reality of becoming Britain’s first climate refugees. Combining family drama with global urgency, Atlantis offers a tender and vital story of resilience.