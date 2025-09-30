Theatr Clwyd To Present TWELFTH NIGHT And More For 50th Anniversary Season

The landmark programme will feature Under Milk Wood, Twelfth Night, and Emily White’s award-winning new play Atlantis.
Theatr Clwyd will launch its 50th year with a bold spring 2026 season, announced by Artistic Director Kate Wasserberg. Running March through July, the milestone programme will bring together Welsh classics, Shakespearean comedy, and urgent new writing, showcasing the theatre’s past, present, and future.
March 16 – April 4 | Press Night: March 19
Dylan Thomas’s iconic play returns to Theatr Clwyd in a new production directed by Kate Wasserberg. The eccentric villagers of Llareggub are brought to life in a staging that integrates BSL, creative captioning, and audio description into every performance. Following its Mold run, the production will tour to Cardiff’s Sherman Theatre, Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre, and Bangor’s Pontio Arts Centre.
April 25 – May 16 | Press Night: April 29
Shakespeare’s comedy of disguise and desire will be staged in a glitter-infused, party-filled production by rising Welsh director Juliette Manon. Exploring themes of love, identity, and self-discovery, this accessible staging will also include captioned, BSL, and audio-described performances before touring to Sherman Theatre in Cardiff.
June 6 – July 4 | Press Night: June 10
Emily White’s Atlantis, winner of the George Devine Award, will receive its world premiere in a co-production with Chichester Festival Theatre. Directed by Olivier-nominated Guy Meirion Jones, the play follows a Welsh coastal town facing the reality of becoming Britain’s first climate refugees. Combining family drama with global urgency, Atlantis offers a tender and vital story of resilience.
