Theatr Clwyd Will Transform to an Environmentally Sustainable, Fossil-Fuel-Free Venue

As it prepares for its grand reopening in June, Theatr Clwyd, one of Wales’s most celebrated cultural landmarks is leading the way in sustainability with its bold transformation into an environmentally sustainable, fossil-fuel-free arts venue.

The visionary design by award-winning architects Haworth Tompkins has reimagined the nearly 50-year-old Grade II listed building, combining an innovative blueprint with cutting-edge sustainability principles while celebrating its heritage. The retrofit will slash the building’s operational carbon footprint by 85%, ensuring a future-proof venue for generations to come.

Lucy Picardo Director Haworth Tompkins said "Theatr Clwyd’s redevelopment is a powerful example of how theatre buildings can become exemplars of sustainable design and in doing so act to tackle the climate crisis, expand public understanding of the emergency by sparking debate and showcase solutions.



Working with an ambitious client and design team the refurbished and expanded Theatr Clwyd will become the largest producing house in Wales and will stand as one of the UK’s most environmentally sustainable theatres.



In upgrading and expanding the original 1970s building to make it more welcoming and technically capable, our approach has been to deep retrofit the existing building and add new passively ventilated, low embodied carbon timber framed glazed foyer spaces which define the relationship between the building and its spectacular North Wales setting. Combined with a commitment to achieving net-zero operational carbon powered entirely by renewable energy, this ambitious transformation sets a new standard for future developments.”

Key features include a complete transition to renewable energy, powered by air source heat pumps, rooftop solar panels, and a 100% renewable electricity supplier. The project also incorporates a sensory garden, and extensive on-site photovoltaic systems, alongside advanced insulation high performance glazing and natural ventilation. Together, these measures enhance both energy efficiency and the visitor experience.

Liam Evans-Ford Theatr Clwyd Executive Director “Projects such as these come once in a lifetime, and given the clear impact of global warming we are experiencing, it was important we did all we could to ensure the building was as environmentally friendly as possible. In the short term this will mean our energy costs are far higher than in fossil fuelled buildings, but the long term and wider benefits far outweigh the short-term financial challenges.”

The environmentally conscious redesign prioritises embodied carbon reduction, leveraging the existing structure and integrating engineered timber for its foyer extension. This thoughtful approach cuts carbon intensity while ensuring resilience.

Liam Evans-Ford continues “Think Global, Act Local’ is a key phrase used by professional environmentalists. We’ve embraced this by doing all we can to ensure our building is as environmentally friendly as possible. Delivering such a facility is a catalyst for us improving our operational impact on the environment and we hope, over time, will inspire others in our local communities to consider their impact as we all tackle the biggest challenge facing human kind.”

Key Sustainability Features:

100% Fossil-Fuel-Free Restaurant: Kitchens will be powered entirely by electricity, eliminating on-site fossil fuel combustion. Local sourcing of ingredients minimises food miles and highlights the region’s finest produce.

Efficient Renewable Energy Use: Approximately 15% of the theatre’s energy needs will be met through on-site rooftop solar PV panels, with air source heat pumps replacing outdated gas boilers.

Water Conservation: Rainwater harvesting systems will ensure sustainable toilet flushing.

Smart Ventilation: The majority of spaces will be naturally ventilated, with mechanical ventilation incorporating heat recovery in key areas, creating optimal air quality while reducing energy waste.

Insulation and Biodiversity Enhancements: Highly insulated roofs, high performance glazing promote biodiversity and reduce emissions, complemented by woodland planting for carbon offsetting.

Making Shows with efficiency: Adhering to the Theatre Green Book framework, the redevelopment prioritises reusable materials, sustainable sourcing, and comprehensive recycling measures to minimise waste.

Aligned with the principles of the Theatre Green Book, Theatr Clwyd reaffirms its commitment to crafting a sustainable future for the arts. Its mission is rooted in Gro Harlem Brundtland’s definition of sustainability: “to meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”

This transformation is not just about creating sustainable spaces—it is about catalysing a global journey to a net-zero arts community, ensuring theatre today doesn’t compromise the dreams of tomorrow’s artists.

