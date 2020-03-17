Theatr Clwyd Postpones Production of MILKY PEAKS

Theatr Clwyd has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

"We're gutted to announce, together with Ainé Flannagan Productions, that we have had to postpone our co-production of Seiriol Davies' extraordinary new musical, MILKY PEAKS. We are equally gutted to announce that we have had to postpone the première of Alan Harris' heartfelt new comedy, FOR THE GRACE OF YOU GO I, and our co-production with the Donmar of Steve Waters' vital and powerful two plays that form THE CONTINGENCY PLAN. We remain committed to doing all that we can to bring these brilliant shows to audiences at Theatr Clwyd, at the Donmar and on tour as soon as Government advice and the international health crisis make that possible."

Tamara Harvey (Artistic Director) and Liam Evans-Ford (Executive Director)





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You