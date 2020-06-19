Theatr Clwyd Launches Artist Networking Initiative, A Chance Encounter

Following conversations with freelance artists, Theatr Clwyd is introducing A Chance Encounter, a virtual networking initiative which aims to connect Welsh, Wales-based and local artists during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A pilot scheme designed to replicate the chance encounters of artists within a cultural hub, Theatr Clwyd will act as a conduit, linking together two artists from any discipline for an online hangout. Participants might meet a future collaborator, come up with a new idea for a project or just have a reassuring chat with an industry peer.

Tamara Harvey, Theatr Clwyd's Artistic Director today said, "The most exciting new ideas and fruitful collaborations often begin in the hallways, bars and green rooms of cultural spaces across the country when artists rub shoulders with like-minded strangers. Here at Theatr Clwyd we're missing the buzz and bustle of our building and it turns out that the freelance artists we've been speaking with feel the same. We hope that A Chance Encounter will offer an opportunity for those serendipitous meetings to take place, creating an online space where people can connect at this time of unforgiving isolation."

The pilot is part of the Flintshire-based organisation's ongoing Tyfu/Grow programme supporting professional development, which also includes ongoing R&D and commissioning, listening to and supporting freelancers, and broader support to organisations in Wales.

Participants must be local to Theatr Clwyd, Welsh or Wales-based and aged 18+ to participate. Artists and practitioners can apply to take part from Friday 19th June with the closing date on Sunday 5th July.

For more information please go to www.theatrclwyd.com/a-chance-encounter

