The Yard Theatre Reveals Final Events Before Redevelopment

As The Yard Theatre prepares to close its doors for its major redevelopment, it has announced the final events in its current building — a one-night-only farewell party bringing together artists from across its 14-year history, and a major fundraising evening featuring Ben Whishaw, Vinay Patel, and Jay Miller.

The announcement follows the runaway success of The Glass Menagerie, the final production before redevelopment and the most financially successful show in The Yard's history, generating double the revenue of the theatre's previous highest-selling production, and playing to sold-out houses night after night. And as The Yard prepares to say goodbye to its home in Hackney Wick, it has been named winner of the Critics' Circle Empty Space Peter Brook Award for most innovative venue — a powerful tribute to its work to date.

THE NEXT ACT — A FUNDRAISING EVENING — 8 MAY 2025

The Yard Theatre will host The Next Act, a one-night-only fundraising event to raise vital support for its future.

The evening will feature a panel discussion on the role of grassroots theatre with actor Ben Whishaw (Paddington Bear, This is Going to Hurt), playwright Vinay Patel (The Cherry Orchard, An Adventure, One Day), and The Yard's Founder & Artistic Director Jay Miller. Guests will also watch The Glass Menagerie, and enjoy performances from Frankie Thompson, Shakona Fire and Yard Young Artist alumni Heavadny Johnson.

The event will see The Yard Theatre launch a major fundraising campaign, powered in part by an auction and raffle now open to the public. Prizes include a year of press nights across London, Tottenham Hotspur hospitality tickets, an Arsenal shirt signed by Charlie George, a dinner at the legendary St. John, the theatre's disco ball, and one-of-a-kind memorabilia including a vase glazed with fragments of The Yard Theatre.

Funds raised will directly support the growth of The Yard Theatre's work with artists, young people, and its local community.

Final tickets are on sale now theyardtheatre.co.uk/thenextact

Auction here: https://uk.givergy.com/thenextact

FINAL CALL — SATURDAY 17 MAY

The last ever public event in The Yard's current building will take place on Saturday, 17 May. Final Call is a goodbye party in true Yard style. Familiar faces, former artists, Yard friends, and everyone who has made The Yard what it is, are all back for one final night of performance and celebration.

Hosted by Rachel Mars (Your Sexts are Shit) and Nick Cassenbaum (Revenge: After the Levoyah), the event includes an auction of Yard memorabilia alongside love letters to the organisation from artists James Fritz (The Flea), Taio Lawson (An unfinished man), Josh Azouz (Buggy Baby, The Mikvah Project), Vinay Patel (The Cherry Orchard), Sarah Kosar (Armadillo), and Lucy Nurnberg (U-Haul Dyke Rescue), Dipo Baruwa-Etti (An unfinished man), Cécile Trémolières (The Glass Menagerie, The Crucible, This Beautiful Future), and Sami Ibrahim (Multiple Casualty Incident).

The party continues into the night with a cabaret hosted by drag artist Séayoncé, featuring performances from Brian Lobel, Frankie Thompson, and Pecs Drag Kings, plus DJs until close.

Stay until the end. Because once you leave, that's it.

Tickets on sale now theyardtheatre.co.uk/thenextact

