The School For Wise Children Hosts Second Annual Summer Camp

As the Wise Children company, led by Artistic Director Emma Rice, settle into their new space The Lucky Chance, they today announce applications are now open for the return of their annual Summer Camp – a weeklong open call course for performers aged 18+. Twelve participants will be selected to join the Wise Children team for a crash course in ensemble storytelling and the Wise Children method; they can expect singing, puppetry, dancing, devising and lots of games. As with all School for Wise Children activity, the Summer Camp is free, and bursaries are available for travel, accommodation, and subsistence.

The Lucky Chance will also welcome another set of performers for The Wise Children Pick and Mix, building on a successful pilot last year. This exciting initiative was developed in partnership with several of the UK's top drama schools including Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts and the Liverpool Institute of Performing Art. Wise Children creatives visited each of the participating schools to audition their second year performing students and selected one from each to join them in Frome for a week of theatre-making and ensemble building under the leadership of Rice.

Emma Rice says “I'm delighted to be able to meet and work with these special performers at this formative point of their training. We're always looking for new ensemble members, but we're especially excited to share Wise Children's fearless, inventive and playful way of creating work with these exciting artists.”

Previous Summer Camp participant Maëva says “[It was] a space in which I felt safe to explore, create, make mistakes, and learn from them. I had an immense amount of joy throughout the week. I've always been told I couldn't do it all and I had to choose between either be a musician, a musical theatre performer, an actor, or a songwriter: this week made me feel like I could be everything that I am at once and use all of my tools to express myself.”

To find out more about the School for Wise Children and how to apply to the Summer Camp visit: www.wisechildrendigital.com

Apply by Sunday 11 June.