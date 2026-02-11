Belgrade Theatre Coventry Reveals Further Details Of 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Belgrade Theatre Coventry has announced further details of shows coming up in 2026, with tickets on sale to members now and general sale from Monday 16 February.

Featuring a score by country music legend Dolly Parton, 9 – 5 The Musical (1 – 5 September) follows three office workers who've had enough of their overbearing, chauvinistic boss. When a wild idea turns into a daring plan for revenge - chaos, comedy, and sisterhood take centre stage.

In 2012, Wilko Johnson, the iconic rock star and founder of legendary Essex band Dr Feelgood, was told he had inoperable cancer and a year to live. Refusing all treatment, he decided to spend his last months living meaningfully: seeing the people, places and things which meant most to him during his remarkable life. Then, a miracle happened… Jonathan Maitland's Wilko: Love Death and Rock and Roll comes to Coventry, direct from the Leicester Square Theatre in London's West End, between 7 – 9 September.

Following smash hit runs in London and New York, Heathers The Musical (15 – 19 September) brings the darkly comic high-school classic to electrifying life. What starts as teen rebellion spirals into a wickedly funny, thrilling and unapologetically bold musical about popularity, power and the consequences of standing out.

After captivating audiences worldwide, Private Peaceful comes to the Belgrade between 13 – 17 October with fresh energy and timeless power. From Michael Morpurgo, beloved author of War Horse, comes the unforgettable story of Tommo Peaceful. On the eve of battle, Tommo looks back over the events that shaped his life: the warmth of family, the innocence of first love, and the deep bond with his brother that carries him through the horrors of war.

Packed with iconic songs, larger-than-life characters and a carnivorous plant with a mind of its own, this brand-new production promises big laughs, big tunes and exquisite stagecraft. Whether you know every lyric or are discovering the show for the first time, is Exeter Northcott Theatre's, in association with Lighthouse Poole and Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Little Shop of Horrors – funny, thrilling and just a little bit perilous! Playing at the Belgrade between 27 to 31 October.

Joining Katriona O'Sullivan's Poor (1 – 9 May) will be David Brady's critically acclaimed Flashbang (7 – 9 May) ahead of the naughty, nostalgic and perfect for now Malory Towers (12 - 16 May) ; From writer and comedian Laurence Clark Cured (11 – 13 June); Rifco presents an evening of laughter, romance, and larger-than-life entertainment with Surinderalla (16 – 19 July); Woodhill is an explosive true story by multi-award-winning LUNG and originally developed with The North Wall (22 – 23 September).



For families there will be Sisters 360, inspired by real-life skateboarding sisters Layna, Maysa and Amaya, and their hero Olympic Medallist Sky Brown (22 – 23 April); Following its 2025 Olivier Award for Best Family Show, Science's greatest and most volatile show Brainiac: Live is back with a vengeance (20 June); What happens when a Tiger rings your doorbell at Tea Time? Find out live on stage with The Tiger Who Came To Tea (20 – 21 July); Raymond Briggs' Father Christmas (3 – 27 December) and the return of the Belgrade's legendary annual pantomime, written by and starring Coventry's favourite dame Iain Lauchlan Beauty and the Beast (18 November – 2 January 2027).

A variety of music and entertainment will also be coming to the Belgrade over the coming months such as Open Theatre's Falling (14 May); Oddsocks' Romeo & Juliet (8 – 10 June); Strictly Come Dancing finalist and fan favourite Nikita Kuzmin takes centre stage in the explosive new dance spectacular Supernova (2 - 3 July); Celebrate the sound of a generation with one very special night of The Magic of Motown (29 July); Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Cassa Pancho's Ballet Black (7 October); A trio from Classical Ballet: Swan Lake (2 November), Nutcracker (3 November) and Giselle (4 November); Starring a sensational cast, incredible vocals and a stellar live band, Endless Love celebrates the legendary Diana Ross and Lionel Richie (14 January).