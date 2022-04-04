The Royal Ballet Launches New Athleisure Wear Range

The Royal Ballet's new clothing and accessory collection combines high-quality materials with great attention to detail, resulting in luxurious yet practical items for everyday use. Designed with sustainability in mind from the outset, these products are sourced, made and printed in Britain.

The collection was shot by Royal Ballet's dancer William Bracewell and modelled by Royal Ballet company members Joseph Sissens, Mariko Sasaki, Giacomo Rovero and Francisco Serrano.

This collection is created with organic cotton that is 100% GOTS certified, Peta Approved Vegan, FairWear, Global Organic Textile Standard - guaranteeing that the cotton was grown without genetically modified seeds or harmful chemicals. It is fully sustainable and produced with respect for people and the planet. To ensure each item is inclusive, we've opted for unisex items, available in XXS-XXL.

Prices start at £15 and each specially designed piece is lightweight, stylish, easy to maintain and perfect for any Royal Ballet fan.

The collection includes unisex t-shirts, hoodies, joggers, beanie hats, as well as children's t-shirts and hoodies. The t-shirts, hoodies and beanie hats are available in a range of brilliant colours, including newly introduced Khaki and Hibiscus Rose colourways. A tote bag and reusable, collapsible bottle are also available to complete, and accompany, these outfits.

William Bracewell, First Soloist of The Royal Ballet, said:

'I really like how much effort has been put in to making this whole collection both look great and feel lovely. One of my favourites is the hoodie in dusty dark pink, one size up is perfect for a comfy loose fit!'

Mariko Sasaki, First Artist of The Royal Ballet, said:

'I am in love with this new Royal Ballet hoodie, which has beautiful variations of colours and is super comfortable and warm and soft. Perfect for both relaxing and warming up your body!'

The full athleisure wear collection is available now in the Royal Opera House Covent Garden shop and online at shop.roh.org.uk: