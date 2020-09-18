The REP Announces The Postponement Of NATIVITY! THE MUSICAL

The production has been postponed to 16 November 2021 – 2 January 2022.

Birmingham Repertory Theatre has today announced that Nativity! The Musical, due to play at the venue from 17 Nov 2020 - 3 Jan 2021 has been postponed to 16 November 2021 - 2 January 2022.

Current ticket holders will be contacted in due course via email with details of an alternative date in the rescheduled run or alternatively the option of credit or refund for the total ticket value. Tickets for the rescheduled dates are also on sale to the general public from today.

The REP's Artistic Director, Sean Foley and Executive Director, Rachael Thomas said; "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the postponement of this year's Christmas run of Nativity! The Musical. The current restrictions and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic make it impossible to stage a production of this scale successfully, especially considering the large involvement of school age children. However, we are overjoyed that audiences will have their chance to see Nativity in its original home when it returns to The REP for the festive season in 2021.

"We understand just how much a visit to the theatre means to families at Christmas and as this is also a vital time of year for theatres it's not a decision we have taken lightly. However, with no further Government guidance on when indoor performances can resume without social distancing in place, it is simply not possible for Nativity! The Musical to take place at The REP this season.

"Since 16 March, The REP has been effectively unable to trade. As the theatre generates 80% of its income from selling tickets and associated income streams the impact of this has been and continues to be devastating. The loss of our Christmas show is a huge blow to all of us here at The REP - it's always a highlight of our year. Our sincerest thanks go to our loyal audiences who have shown incredible support over the past few months.

"Nativity The Musical! started its life at The REP back in 2017 and since then it has gone on to bring joy to over a million people across the UK. We look forward to its homecoming in 2021 instead."

Nativity! The Musical features all of your favourite sing-a-long hits from the movies including Sparkle and Shine, Nazareth, One Night One Moment, She's the Brightest Star and a whole host of new songs.

Nativity! The Musical will run at The REP from 16 November 2021 - 2 January 2022 with tickets on public sale from today - for more information and to book visit birmingham-rep.co.uk.

Birmingham Repertory Theatre's production of Nativity! The Musical is presented by Jamie Wilson, Entertainment One and Belgrade Theatre Coventry.

