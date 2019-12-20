The Old Market Receives Arts Council England Funding

Brighton venue The Old Market is the latest recipient of funding from a new grant available from Arts Council England.

The grant will improve the quality of the sound provided by the venue's in-house sound system, creating a massively improved experience for both artists and audiences alike.

Supporting Grassroots Live Music Fund was launched in May 2019 to support venues, promoters and other key stakeholders working in the grassroots venue circuit.

Loretta Sacco, Trustee of The Old Market, says:

"We are delighted to receive this grant from Arts Council England with the support of Music Venue Trust. The difference that this will make is beyond words - we would like to thank ACE for the opportunity and MVT for their support."

Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, says:

"Huge thanks are due to Arts Council England for creating this fund and providing opportunities for venues like The Old Market right across England. We are delighted for the team there and really looking forward to the difference this will make for artists and audiences."

The Old Market will be working with MVT to continue to apply for grants to improve their services over the coming months. The new equipment will be on display to the general public for the first time at the venue's Reigning Women Launch Night on Thursday 30 January 2020.

To find out more about The Old Market's programme and developments, visit http://www.theoldmarket.com.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You