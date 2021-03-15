The Old Market Announces Live Stream Event Featuring Alice Russell and More

Brighton venue The Old Market has announced the first in a new series of live stream events.

Phoenix from the Flames will be an evening of music and spoken word performance, featuring a performance from soul singer Alice Russell. The event will also see sets performed by artists including alternative R&B artist Scarlett Fae, poet Jenny Foulds and hip hop artist Phonetic, as well as a performance led by female members from the cast of the hit show STOMP.

The event will be part of TOM's Reigning Women season of programming, that celebrates women who perform and work in the arts sector. The venue will be offering a live stream experience that boasts a six-camera setup and a high-quality audio experience.

Mark Gordon, Marketing Manager of The Old Market, said:

"We are super excited to present our first self-produced live stream event. All of the artists involved are absolutely incredible, and after weeks of preparation, we're now ready to show the world what TOM can do. To say we're buzzing to get back to presenting entertainment again is the understatement of the century, and this show represents our first step towards welcoming back audiences in 2021."

Phoenix from the Flames will take place on Thursday 1 April 2021. Tickets cost from £7.50, with a portion of the sales will be donated to Brighton Women's Centre. To book, visit www.theoldmarket.com