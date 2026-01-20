RAPUNZEL Panto to be Presented at the Chester Cultural Centre in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Storyhouse is inviting family audiences to let down their hair at a magical new version of Rapunzel this Christmas. The announcement of the 2026 festive show follows hot on the heels of Beauty and the Beast which has just finished a run at the Chester cultural centre.

Rapunzel will run from Friday 4 December to Sunday 3 January 2027. Ticket are on sale now, with prices start from £16.20 for Storyhouse Members.

Audiences are being promised big beats, big hair and even bigger festive fun when the curtain goes up on the new Storyhouse Originals pantomime this December.

The traditional tale is being given a special Storyhouse glow-up with a show that is fast, funny, and packed with dazzling dance moves, magical mischief and an irresistible soundtrack of mega hits.

High in her tower, Rapunzel dreams of seeing the world far beyond the walls that surround her. But when a charming visitor appears, a hilarious adventure ensues…and Rapunzel discovers she has more power than she ever imagined.

Meanwhile Storyhouse is celebrating a hugely successful Christmas 2025 with young theatregoers and their families flocking to enjoy Beauty and the Beast on the main stage.

The frolicsome festive fun in Fromage Ville attracted almost 25,000 panto fans, including more than 4,300 school children and their teachers during the run, almost a 30% increase on the previous year and with more than a third of audience members being first time visitors to Storyhouse.

Storyhouse creative director Suzie Henderson said today: “Being part of families' Christmas traditions means so much to us at Storyhouse, and we love that audiences return year after year.

“After the incredible response to Beauty and the Beast this Christmas, we're absolutely delighted to welcome Anne Odeke back to write Rapunzel. Her warmth, humour and deep understanding of family audiences make her the perfect storyteller to bring a fresh sense of magic to the stage, while honouring what makes these shared festive experiences so special.”