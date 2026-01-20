Gloria Gaynor Coming to Bradford Live for Special Show in July

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Global music icon Gloria Gaynor is coming to Bradford Live on 10 July 2026 with an exclusive northern show for UK fans. The venue Pre-Sale is on Wednesday, 21 January at 10 am, followed by General On Sale on Friday, 23 January at 10 am. Tickets can be purchased here.

Gloria Gaynor is two time Grammy award-winner, whose career spans over 50 years. Gaynor's anthem I Will Survive was released in 1978, and in 2016, the song was inducted into the United States Library of Congress in recognition of its cultural significance. Gaynor has over 20 studio albums, 10 compilation albums, and 50+ singles to her name.

She recently released a brand new five-song EP of inspirational pop-leaning songs entitled, “Happy Tears.” She co-wrote the songs with several hit songwriters who have penned hit songs for Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Meghan Trainor, John Legend, Avicii, Dolly Parton, Maroon 5, and more. The new EP is available worldwide on all digital platforms.

In addition to the two GRAMMY Awards, Gaynor has received several other honours. She was presented with the World Music Awards’ “Icon Award” and was awarded the “Martin Luther King Jr Award” acknowledging those who have gone above and beyond to inspire others. She has also shared her talent through roles in film, television, and the Broadway stage. In 2025, Gaynor became a 2025 Kennedy Center Honoree at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC.

The award-winning full-length feature documentary, “Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive,” is now available on major streaming platforms. Filmmaker Betsy Schechter captured Gaynor during her time in Nashville, Tennessee, pursuing her dream of writing and recording a full-length album of gospel songs entitled “TESTIMONY.”

The film highlights Gaynor's struggles alongside her team to get the self-funded album signed to a record label so that she could share these new songs with the world. The documentary also shows Gaynor realizing a dream as she wins the GRAMMY Award for Best Roots Gospel Album at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California.