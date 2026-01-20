SHOOTING FROM BELOW Comes to Southbank Centre’s Purcell Room,

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This April in London, Shooting From Below comes to the Southbank Centre’s Purcell Room courtesy of Midgitte Bardot AKA artist Tamm Reynolds, who explores just who is really dwarfing who. Performances are April 9,10,11 2026.

For centuries, performance has been written into dwarf bones without consent. They are local celebrities with little power wherever they go, from the mines to the palace courts and from the cabaret to the big screen. In modern times, they’ve frequently been a fixture at performing arts institutions and it’s in a setting such as this that Bardot claims her right to get even. With Shooting From Below, Audiences are set to find out what happens when a dwarf star is gaslit to the point of combustion.

With a healthy dose of subversion, Bardot questions why she seeks violence and what might happen if the little guys get the upper hand. As well, she muses on what a land might look like if designed and ruled by Midgittes and whether non-dwarfs could perhaps, end up on their knees…. All of this and more is delivered in an hour-long show utilising the artist’s signature take on musical theatre, live art, movement and drag. The name Midgitte is pronounced ‘midge-eat’ as opposed to the slur still used against a community who continue to be mocked and harassed by the public and mainstream media.

Tamm Reynolds makes live-art, text-based work and music and is adept at the art of piss-taking. They’re a speech writer and giver, only ever punching upwards as they address themes of power dynamics, absurdist social-commentary and the pressing issue of small dogs playing with big dogs.

They started performing as their drag alter-ego, Midgitte Bardot in 2014 and since then, have made the refusal to be slighted on stages into an artform across the UK and beyond.

They’ve been awarded a LADA Katherine Araniello Bursary, an Artsadmin Award, a New Queers On The Block Commission, a Parallel Perspectives Residency and been the recipient of a BAC Bloom Commission. They’ve also been featured in British Vogue and starred in Royal Court’s Sound of the Underground. They regularly host experimental performance nights (Midgitte Bardot’s Personal Spot produced by Willy Amott) and perform frequently with Duckie, Marlborough Productions, & various cabarets and festivals across the UK. A sold-out work in progress of Shooting From Below was originally performed at the Southbank Centre in 2024.