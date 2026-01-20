Holly Johnson, Tony Hadley, & Heaven 17 Join Live At Chelsea 2026 Lineup

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Holly Johnson, Tony Hadley, and Heaven 17 will all take part in an open-air concert as part of the Live At Chelsea concert series, which returns in 2026 for the first time in four years. The trio will perform in the surroundings of the Royal Hospital Chelsea on Wednesday, 10 June.

Ticket pre-sales open on Thursday, 22 January, 10 am, with general sale taking place Friday, 23 January, 10 am. Tickets are available here. Other Live At Chelsea performers include Blue, Sparks, The Proclaimers, and The Beach Boys.

There are also VIP ticket options for Live At Chelsea, which include packages such as the Quartermaster’s BBQ, Private Gazebo’s, and VIP Premium. Gates will open at 5.30 pm each day, and the arena will open at 6.30 pm. A portion of the proceeds from the concerts supports the ongoing care of the Chelsea Pensioners. For more information, please visit here.

Holly Johnson first came to fame as the charismatic lead vocalist and lyricist of Frankie Goes to Hollywood, who achieved huge success as one of the biggest-selling bands of the 1980s. With his distinctive voice, flamboyant stage presence, and unapologetically bold persona, Johnson was the voice of their huge number one hits Relax, Two Tribes and The Power of Love.

After leaving the band in 1987, Johnson forged a solo career launch with the album Blast and singles Love Train, Americanos, and Atomic City. Recently, Johnson has toured the UK & Europe marking the 40th anniversary of Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s debut album Welcome To The Pleasuredome.

As lead singer of Spandau Ballet, Tony Hadley had numerous chart-topping singles and albums all over the world, including the epic Through the Barricades, the international number one True, and the unofficial London Olympics theme, Gold.

As a solo artist, Hadley has performed across the world with his incredible live band, as well as swing bands and orchestras, delivering Spandau Ballet classics alongside material from across his back catalogue, including 2018’s Talking To The Moon, as well as his acclaimed swing albums: 2024’s The Mood I’m In and last year’s If I Can Dream.

In 2005, he was awarded a Gold Badge from the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters, and in 2019, he received an MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for his charitable work.

Synth-pop stars Heaven 17 were formed in Sheffield by Martyn Ware (keyboards, drum machine, vocals) and Ian Craig Marsh (keyboards), and were initially founding members of The Human League, before they joined forces with vocalist Glenn Gregory to form the group, which would go onto achieve huge hits such as Temptation, Crushed by the Wheels of Industry and Come Live With Me.

Their 1983 album The Luxury Gap achieved platinum-selling status, as the band went on to become a cornerstone of the British post-punk movement. Last year, Heaven 17 completed a sold-out UK tour and festival dates across the UK & Europe.

About Live At Chelsea

Set within the 17th-century grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea - designed by Sir Christopher Wren and home to the world-famous Chelsea Pensioners - Live At Chelsea transforms one of London’s most historic and beautiful landmarks into a world-class outdoor stage.

Known for its intimate atmosphere and extraordinary setting, Live At Chelsea unites heritage and music under the summer sky. Previous performers include Max Richter, Paul Weller, Tom Jones, Simply Red, Toto, Gipsy Kings, Ludovico Einaudi, Jeff Beck, Kaiser Chiefs, and James Blunt, cementing the series as a highlight of London’s summer music calendar.