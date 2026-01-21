The Free Association to Launch UK Improv Festival and New Show in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Free Association, the UK’s leading home of improvised comedy, has announced two major new additions to its programme: the launch of The Big Scene Improv Festival, running 13th – 17th May 2026, and a limited two-week run of the new show Mailbox #23 from 29th January – 7th February.

Mailbox #23, is a collaboration between US improv royalty Greg Hess and Holly Laurent, and UK improv legend Graham Dickson, and will feature an all-star cast of improvisers including David Elms (David Elms Describes a Room), Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts, Taskmaster, Kool Story Bro) and Naomi Petersen (Drifters, Broken Water, We Started To Sing). Kicking off on January 29th until 7th February, the show will feature exciting guest stars from across the UK and the US and will comprise a trio of spontaneously created one-act plays inspired by anonymous messages left on a mysterious mailbox by real members of the public! Audiences are invited to leave the players a message now on 0203 026 2351.

Later in the year, the FA will welcome improv stars from the US, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, Ireland and more as the company hosts an international improv festival that will firmly establish London as one of the world’s most exciting destinations for improv. The Big Scene Improv Festival will see five days of shows, workshops and headliners and will showcase the very best in improvised comedy. The festival follows the opening of the UK’s first purpose built improv theatre in 2025 - with two theatres, three bars, a restaurant, outdoor seating and some of the world's top improv comedy talent all tucked into Southwark’s Old Union Yard, one thing is for sure, The FA will be making a very Big Scene in 2026!

Graham Dickson, Director of the Free Association and Big Scene Improv Festival organiser said: “We are beyond excited to add London to the list of major improv festivals and can’t wait to welcome talent from all over the world to our stage”.