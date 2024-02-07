The New Vic Theatre's Kiln Sparks Residency Training Programme Returns

Eight participants will be selected to take part in Kiln Sparks which runs from Monday 10 June – Friday 14 June 2024.

Feb. 07, 2024

The New Vic Theatre's Kiln Sparks Residency Training Programme Returns

Kiln Sparks, a one-week backstage training programme led by the New Vic in association with New Earth Theatre, returns this summer to provide an opportunity for emerging theatre talents from under-represented groups to gain firsthand experience of working behind the scenes in a midscale producing theatre.

The five-day residential course, which takes place at Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre, aims to expand the industry's knowledge base for in-the-round theatre making and diversify the pool of Global Majority* backstage personnel.

Led by New Vic Associate Director Vicki Amedume and supported by the technical and production teams at the New Vic who provide practical training sessions, the course is designed for entry level and early career sound and lighting technicians; company stage managers wishing to expand their knowledge of technical processes; emerging production managers who would like to expand their technical knowledge and early career sound and lighting designers who have not yet worked in-the-round.  

Eight participants will be selected to take part in Kiln Sparks which runs from Monday 10 June – Friday 14 June 2024 and each will be awarded a bursary of £450 with per diems, accommodation and travel expenses provided.  

At the conclusion of the course – which includes introductions into sound, lighting, rigging, programming, operating, and working with stage management – the New Vic will fund a paid bespoke placement for two trainees to further their experience.

New Vic Associate Director Vicki Amedume said: “The New Vic takes pride in creating work for and with people of all backgrounds.  Both on and off stage the theatre industry should be accessible to everyone. Kiln Sparks provides valuable opportunity for entry-level professionals to gain practical experience within a producing theatre-in-the-round. The collaboration between New Vic and New Earth Theatre will help to support participants in their career ambitions with an aim to diversify the pool of backstage talent within the industry.”

Artistic Director of New Earth Theatre, Kumiko Mendl said: "We are delighted that we are able to partner with the New Vic again after the incredible success of last year's course. There is no doubt this programme plays a key part in boosting access to training for global majority backstage creatives and technicians. If we are to build back better post pandemic these are the initiatives that can help us all to achieve that."

Applications are open now until Monday 4 March. To apply visit Kiln Sparks - New Vic Theatre. If you would like more information about the opportunity and how to apply, contact the New Vic's admin department at recruitment@newvictheatre.org.uk or call 01782 381371.

*Global majority is a collective term for non-white people of African, Asian or Latin American descent (including people with dual or multiple heritage), who have been racialised as ‘ethnic minorities' and who constitute approximately 85 percent of the world's population. 



