The Marlowe Announces its June Lineup - VELVET, SLUTTY JOAN, and More!

It's another busy month at The Marlowe Studio, Canterbury, with lots of comedy and innovative drama on offer.

First up is Velvet (Thursday 6 June) a drama exploring harassment in the entertainment industry, set against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement. On Friday 14 June, there'll be another drama exploring an issue of the moment with Shall We Take This Outside?, which explores the effect of hero behaviour on real-world attitudes to violence, and male mental health, through a unique and visceral fusion of spoken word and dance.

The third theatre show of the month is Sirens (Wednesday 26 June), a Riot Grrrl inspired rebellion against social norms, which begins with the Sirens of Ancient Greek myth finding themselves in the modern day, washed up on a beach in Hastings.

If comedy is more your thing, there's a bumper selection of that too, starting with Harrriet Kemsley's Slutty Joan (Friday 7 June), in which the multi-award-winning comic shames slut-shaming in her new tour. There's also the return of The Noise Next Door's Comedy Lock-In (Thursday 13 June), and the regular Alternative Comedy Show (Wednesday 19 June).

Another Studio regular, the ever-popular Laid Bare Cabaret (Saturday 22 June) also returns, this time with burlesque artist Miss Demi Noire and hosted by the incredible international cabaret star Velma Celli.

Over in The Marlowe Kit, the theatre's new venue on Stour Street there'll be Bess The Commoner Queen (Tuesday 18 June) a story of survival and success in the brutal world of Elizabethan politics, and Luke Wright: Poet Laureate (Tuesday 25 June), in which poet Luke tosses his hat in the ring for the titular job.

All of these shows are on sale now, performances are at 8pm. Tickets can be booked at marlowetheatre.com or by calling the Box Office on 01227 787787.





