The Lowry Welcomes Over 4,500 Visitors To Its Free Open Day 2022

On Sunday 7th August over 4,500+ visitors were welcomed through The Lowry's doors for its annual free Open Day.

An integral part of The Lowry's calendar, the 2022 Open Day featured everything from backstage sneak peeks to children's storytelling sessions, Bollywood dance classes to an exciting outdoor hip-hop theatre performance, VR experiences and cupcake decorating.

Almost 1,300 members of the public went behind the scenes of The Lowry's iconic Lyric Theatre and experienced stepping on the largest stage in England outside of London. Staff and volunteers greeted people to the stage, backstage, technical areas, and dressing rooms - only a matter of hours before the 1,710-capacity auditorium enjoyed two sell-out evening performances of SIX the musical.

The galleries welcomed over 1,100 visitors to the Picture This exhibition and the LS Lowry collection. Throughout the day families enjoyed storytelling sessions from authors and gallery tours led by Galleries Interpreter Tina Savage and Galleries Team Leader Holly Rostron who dressed in costume to bring to life characters from two of Lowry's most recognised paintings Ann and Man Lying on a Wall.

The entire venue was a hive of activity with families taking part in Bollywood Dance workshops in the stunning Compass Room, more than 80 children and their adults joining dance & drawing workshops with the award-winning dance company Anatomical, packed-out dance lessons with Natalie Pilkington, the Dance Captain from the multi award-winning musical SIX, and over 300 people taking part in crafty families activities in The Carole Nash Lookout; The Lowry's dedicated creative space for children and families to get inspired, and be creative. Visitors could even walk the red carpet in true celebrity-fashion.

Outside, over 500 people enjoyed outdoor games and got their bodies moving and grooving in the fun hula - hooping workshops, and SCRUM, an electrifying 35-minute new hip-hop dance theatre performance by Avant Garde Dance drew in in the crowds, whilst indoors 82 people aged 13 to 70+ experienced the launch of our latest LIVE NOW commission - SCRUM VR! A rich and immersive VR film that draws viewers into the very centre of the performance.

Jenny Riding - Director of Learning & Engagement said "The Lowry Open Day is always a really special event and 2022 was no exception. With over 4,500 visitors attending, we were thrilled to welcome back many of our regulars, as well as a huge number of people coming to The Lowry for the very first time. It was fantastic to see so many happy smiling people of all ages enjoying the wide-range of activities on offer. It was particularly special to have met and chatted to so many people from our local communities, as well as visitors from far and wide. Thanks to everyone who came along, and to all the staff and volunteers who helped make the day such a success."

For more information about what else is coming up for the rest of the summer at The Lowry visit www.thelowry.com