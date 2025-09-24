The Lost Estate to Present THE GREAT CHRISTMAS FEAST In West Kensington

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lost Estate will present The Great Christmas Feast, an immersive theatrical and dining experience transporting audiences to Christmas Eve, 1843, and the first telling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

Running from 14 November 2025 to 4 January 2026 at The Lost Estate's West Kensington venue, the production combines live performance, music and Victorian-inspired dining. Since its debut eight years ago, the show has sold out every season.

At the centre of the experience is David Alwyn (Secret Cinema, War of the Worlds Immersive Experience) as Dickens, moving between narrator and character to bring Scrooge, Marley and Tiny Tim to life. The performance is accompanied by a live score composed by Steffan Rees and performed by Guy Button (violin), Beth Higham-Edwards (percussion) and Kieran Carter (cello).

Directed by Simon Pittman, the production places audiences in Dickens' parlour as guests of the author himself. The setting includes a three-course Victorian Christmas menu created by Executive Chef Ashley Clarke, with dishes such as confit Gressingham duck leg, king oyster mushroom pithivier, and traditional Christmas pudding with brandy ice cream. Vegetarian options are available, including the mushroom pithivier as a main course. Seasonal cocktails including the Smoking Bishop and Pear Tree Cup are also served.

The venue is designed by Darling & Edge, transforming The Lost Estate's West Kensington home into Dickensian London with snow-dusted streets, lantern-lit alleys and Victorian waitstaff.