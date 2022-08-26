The Kings Theatre Releases 16,500 Panto Tickets at £10 Each

As part of its ongoing commitment to make the theatre available and affordable to everybody, The Kings Theatre has released 16,500 seats for the Christmas pantomime "Cinderella" at just £10 each and this comes in addition to the launch of The Kings Theatre Arts Academy and a £25,000 Scholarship Scheme.

Tickets priced at just £10, including booking fees, will be available for all 52 performances of The Pompey Panto.

The £10 tickets are available now and can be booked online, over the phone or in person at The Kings Theatre Box Office.

The recently announced Kings Theatre Arts Academy will incorporate the previously named "Kings Youth Theatre" and other community classes and projects. KTAA will fund £25,000 worth of scholarships to ensure that everybody has a fair chance to be involved and experience the live arts.

Paul Woolf, CEO & Producer:

The ever-rising cost of living has impacted many across our region. As advocates of the arts and understanding the importance of live theatre, we're excited to be able to offer this opportunity in the hope that many more people will be able to experience the magic of pantomime this Christmas. With the launch of The Kings Theatre Arts Academy and our promise to make theatre more inclusive to anyone who wishes to experience the arts, we're delighted that we can offer significantly cheaper tickets to the best pantomime on the south coast.

Jack Edwards, Artistic Director & Cast Member:

We've put together a cracker of a show for this year's Pompey Panto and we're really looking forward to sharing it with you all. Releasing 16,500 seats at £10 will make the panto available to more people and hopefully to a wider audience who would otherwise not be able to afford to come along. I am so excited to have the opportunity to see even more happy faces at The Kings this year.

This year promises to be as good as ever with outstanding production values. Join 'Search for Cinders' winner Michelle Antrobus on this magical tale with Pompey Panto favourites - Jack Edwards as the crazy and unpredictable Fairy Godmother, Sean Smith as the dashing Prince, born to be bad Julia Worsley and Harry Howle as the Wicked Step Sisters, Ben Ofoedu as Dandini and Peter McCrohon as the Fairy King.

And new to the gang is the side-splittingly funny Joe Rowntree as the lovestruck Buttons. Packed to the brim with breath-taking special effects, magical scenery, hilarious jokes, and live music it will be everything you can expect from a traditional Christmas pantomime.