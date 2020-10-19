The Garden Theatre at The Eagle Presents THE SPOOKTACULAR CABARET

The event takes place on Friday October 30.

After the success of 'The Grad Fest Reunion', 2020 drama graduates are taking part 'The Grad Fest Spooktacular' on Friday October 30 at the open-air Garden Theatre at The Eagle, 349 Kennington Lane, London SE11 5QY.

Join us for a fun-filled evening featuring spooky musical theatre songs from shows including 'The Rocky Horror Show', 'The Phantom of The Opera', 'Into The Woods' and 'Little Shop of Horrors', performed by 2020 graduates, hosted by Liam Gartland and Alice Croft, with unique arrangements created by our gifted graduate musical directors, Lee O'Reilly and Richard Aaron.

The line up is Annell Odartey (ArtsEd), Alex Conder (GSA), Callum Henderson (GSA), Charlie Booker (ArtsEd), Daisy May-Kelly (GSA), David Mairs-McKenzie (Mountview), Fergie Fraser (ArtsEd), Jodi Bird (Urdang), Johnnie Gibbes (ArtsEd), Kingsley Morton (ArtsEd), Kyle Birch (LCM), Maisie Melia-Redgrave (PPA), Megan Cerys-Holland (The Arden), Nadia Violet Johnson (ArtsEd), Nathan Shaw (PPA) & Sabrina Basilé (Mountview).

The Grad Fest have loved showcasing so many talented graduates from 2020 and we are proud to have selected two 2021 graduates, Ayesha Patel (Mountview) and Lucca Chadwick-Patel (GSA), to join the line up to sing some of their favourite spooky songs.

The Grad Fest aims to showcase the future talents of our wonderful and diverse industry, despite these unpredictable times.

You are able to book for the Spooktacular in groups of up to six and we will be enforcing social distancing with doors opening an hour in advance so everyone can enter the theatre safely.

