The Epstein Theatre Announces November Lineup

This November The Epstein Theatre has action-packed live entertainment with a fantastic selection of live music, entertainment, comedy, family shows and musical theatre. Highlights include The Alarm's 30th anniversary tour, The Totally Football Show Live, The Wilderland Film Festival and The Scummy Mummies Show.

The month kicks off with the final performances of acclaimed psychological thriller Blood Runs Deep, presented by Break A Leg Productions in association with Bill Elms and starring Blue singer and actor Antony Costa, which runs Fri 1 and Sat 2 November.

Music lovers have plenty to enjoy, starting with The Goldhawks Present Tommy the Album: Live on Wed 13 November. This amazing recreation of the sound of The Who is backed with exciting and heart wrenching, extra large-screen projection of archive footage.

Award-winning SIMPLY ReRED recreate the slick groove and perfect melody of Mick Hucknall on Thu 14 November, with a show featuring hits such as Money's Too Tight To Mention, Stars, If You Don't Know Me By Now and many more!

On Tue 19 November, The Alarm - Hurricane of Change 30th Anniversary Acoustic Tour honours the band's trilogy of iconic 80s albums Eye Of The Hurricane, Electric Folklore and Change and includes songs such as Rain In The Summertime, Sold Me Down The River and A New South Wales alongside songs from the 1988 live album Electric Folklore.

Rhythm and blues giants Dr Feelgood return on Wed 20 November with a line-up featuring Kevin Morris on drums, Phil Mitchell on bass, Steve Walwyn on guitar and vocalist Robert Kane, formerly of The Animals.

Celebrating two decades of hits, Girl Power - The Spice Girls Experience on Thu 21 November is guaranteed to Spice up your night with stunning costumes, exciting choreography and all your favourite hits including Wannabe, Spice Up Your Life, 2 Become 1, Viva Forever and many, many more!

On Wed 27 November, hear the music of Marc Bolan and T.Rex as never before with T.REXTASY: The Acoustic Show, a totally acoustic interpretation of T.Rex accompanied by a string quartet. This intimate evening features a range of classic Bolan songs, with an audience Q&A providing a unique experience not to be missed.

Musical theatre fans have a choice of musical orphans and great songs this month. From Sat 9 - Sun 10 November, LHK Youth Theatre brings to life Lionel Bart's Oliver! with a wild adventure through Victorian London and timeless classics including Food, Glorious Food, I'd Do Anything, and Oom Pah Pah! Meanwhile, the wonderfully talented Chiltern Youth Company celebrates their 10th anniversary with an incredible performance of classic 30s musical ANNIE Jr from Fri 22 - Sat 23 November.

If you're looking for entertainment, there's something for you in October.

On Mon 11 November, Wilderland Film Festival presents breath-taking stories of the natural world by independent filmmakers from around the globe. Get an unparalleled insight into the world's most incredible wildlife, from snow leopards to orangutans to humpback whales.

The Totally Football Show Live hosts its first ever Liverpool show on Mon 25 November as presenter James Richardson and crew are joined by Rafa Honigstein (author of the Jurgen Klopp biography, Bring The Noise), to check in on the Champions League and ask what's going on in the blue half of Merseyside. Expect puns and punditry, stats and sarcasm and prizes for the best audience questions of the night.

Families mustn't miss Dear Zoo Live! from Fri 15 - Sun 17 November as the timeless children's book comes to life on stage, in a show guaranteed to delight young and old alike. Expect child-engaging puppets, music and lots of audience interaction. Join them on social media to see what the zoo has sent: the perfect pet-in the end! #DearZooLive

On Tue 26 November comedians Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn celebrate the scummier side of parenting in The Scummy Mummies Show. From drinking wine at teatime to hiding from the PTA - expect stand-up, sketches, songs, and some very scummy stories. Guaranteed to make parents laugh and non-parents happy about their life choices.





