The Cohan Studio, New Rehearsal Space Launches in London

Responding to the rising need of quality rehearsal facilities in central London, The Place will be offering the Cohan Studio for commercial hires from April 2020.

London has a vibrant and ever-growing creative economy. In order to develop and produce ground-breaking work, good rehearsal rooms for commercial hire are essential, and unfortunately in London they are becoming a rarity. Responding to the shortage of affordable rehearsal space in a central location and a growing need within the creative community, The Place is thrilled to announce that the Cohan Studio will become a brand-new space available for commercial hire in London from April 2020.

Named after the founding artistic director of The Place Sir Robert Cohan, the Cohan Studio is excellently located near St. Pancras International, Kings Cross and Euston for easy access to public and international transport.

The Cohan Studio is a spacious dance studio, flooded with natural light. Features include a full mirrored wall, an upright piano, a well-equipped AV system and plasma screen. For long-term bookings, an adjoining office space and green room can be hired alongside the studio.

The Place is a creative powerhouse for dance development, boasting a vibrant dance environment managed by knowledgeable staff. An onsite café facilitates a strong sense of community and bespoke catering options are also available.

The Place also offers two fully equipped Meeting Rooms and a Lecture Room for hire, ideal for training sessions, interviews or production meetings.

Both the Founders Studio and the Theatre Bar are multifunctional spaces that can host larger meetings such as AGM's, or special events including drinks receptions and film screenings. Specific equipment, such as microphones or a plasma screen, can be hired additionally.

Studios 1 and 2 can be opened up to create a larger space for performances in an intimate setting. the black box Auditorium which seats up to 288 people is ideal for any largescale events or productions. A highly experienced Technicians and Visitor Services team can help to set up and run any event successfully.

Hiring information:

· Priority will be given to block bookings and exclusive hire requests for the Cohan studio (subject to availability).

· A 4-hour minimum booking applies for commercial hires.

· Non-exclusive weekly hires are based on 8-hour days and can be booked between 9am-6pm.

· Exclusive hire gives access to the studio during regular opening times (weekdays 9am-10pm; weekends 9am-8pm) and props can be left in the studio overnight.

· Early access (before 9am), or late opening (after 10pm) can be arranged at an extra charge.

· Concession rates apply to not-for-profit organisations or independent artists/teachers.

Enquiries about hiring spaces space@theplace.org.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You