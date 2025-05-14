The Carpenters Experience Comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The UK's leading Carpenters show, featuring the voice of Maggie Nestor and eight top-class musicians, captures the talents of Richard and Karen Carpenter at the Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. The Carpenters Experience can be seen at the Scarborough Theatre on 7 June.

The show brings Close to You, We've only Just Begun, Top of the World, Rainy Days and Mondays, Solitaire, Goodbye to Love, Please Mr Postman, For All We Know, Only Yesterday and more classic songs to the stage.

With a full live band, including brass and piano, the pair deliver seamless harmonies to recreate the experience fans would have had seeing the Carpenters live throughout the 1970s.

The Carpenters Experience can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Saturday 7 June. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.

