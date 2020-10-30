The Bridge Theatre Announces THE BRIDGE AFTER DARK

The Bridge After Dark features a season of cabaret and burlesque acts.

Today (30 October 2020) the Bridge Theatre has announced a season of cabaret and burlesque acts - The Bridge After Dark - that will join the previously announced repertoire from December 2020. Priority booking opens today, with advance members from Monday 2 November at 10am and public booking on Tuesday 3 November at 10am. The season is for audiences aged 18+.

The Bitten Peach, The House of Burlesque, LADS and The Black Burlesque Review will play at 9.15pm after A Christmas Carol, when the Bridge will transform for the first time into an inclusive cabaret venue. Patrons will be able to pre-order drinks delivered directly to their seats and enjoy some of the finest nightlife entertainment in London.

The Bitten Peach - The Silk Road Circus

The Bitten Peach with the Bridge will present The Silk Road Circus for one performance only at 9.15pm on 5 December 2020.

Nominated for Best Collective for the QX Cabaret Award in 2019, The Bitten Peach is the UK's only Pan-Asian cabaret collective, made up of performers of Asian descent working in a variety of nightlife performance genres, including drag, burlesque, dance, comedy, music and circus. Founded at the start of 2019, The Bitten Peach has been dedicated to increasing and diversifying Asian representation on the drag and cabaret scene.

The House of Burlesque

The Bridge will present The House of Burlesque for two performance only at 9.15pm on 11 and 12 December 2020.

Ruffling feathers for over 10 years with their trademark twist on traditional burlesque, the UK's top, critically acclaimed, genre-defining showgirls are back ... the revolution will be crystallised! The showgirls, led by Queen of provocateurs Tempest Rose, are back to blow away the lockdown blues.

LADS

The Bridge will present LADS for three performance only at 9.15pm on 17, 18 and 19 December 2020.

Join the LADS for a rip-roaring celebration of the artists who are kicking down doors and taking names. With thunderous performances, shocking art and killer circus, this monster welcomes all to dance on the Patriarchy's grave.

Since their birth in 2016, the LADS have pushed gender boundaries with a glorious array of jaw-to-the-floor talent and general badassary. Originally created by three award-winning, queer female artists - Lilly SnatchDragon, Scarlett O'Hora and Lolo Brow in a sweaty attic in Camden (HerUpstairs) - the LADS have since sold out venues across London, including The Bush Theatre, The Royal Vauxhall tavern and The Vaults Theatre.

The Black Burlesque Revue

The Bridge will present The Black Burlesque Revue for two performance only at 9.15pm on 28 and 29 December 2020.

Over two nights, The Bridge Theatre is home to The Black Burlesque Revue, the 5-star production conceptualised by the UK's own 'Soul Sista of Burlesque', Demi Noire, and is produced by The Cocoa Butter Club. It's a call to 'Decolonise', 'Moisturise' and on this very special occasion, 'Mesmerise', with performances that proudly platform the legacy of Burlesque Artists of African and Caribbean descent.

Revel in the rhythm and soak up the stories, because you can't buy 'soul', but you sure can watch it.

BRIDGE THEATRE FAQ's RE COVID-19

www.bridgetheatre.co.uk/frequently-asked-questions/

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You