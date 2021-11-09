The Belgrade Theatre Announces Holiday Programming

This Christmas, the Belgrade Theatre is delighted to have a fabulous festive offering, as live theatre returns to Coventry for its year as City of Culture.

Fun for all of the family begins at the end of November with Beauty and the Beast, the Belgrade's legendary pantomime. Through December, the B2 auditorium will play host to Santa's Magical Mystery Guest, the perfect treat for little ones, and A Christmas Carol starring acclaimed actor David Bradley.

Live pantomime is back at the Belgrade with a tale as old as time. Beauty and the Beast runs from Weds 24 Nov - Sat 8 Jan and is once again written by and starring Coventry's favourite Dame, Iain Lauchlan. Iain is joined by his calamitous sidekick Craig Hollingsworth, marking Iain's 22nd year as Dame and Craig's 10th anniversary as one half of the dynamic duo.

Iain Lauchlan said "I'm absolutely thrilled that this year we'll be having a live pantomime on the stage at the Belgrade! After a year without live panto, we can finally get together and experience the magic of theatre again."

The Belgrade's annual Santa show in B2 returns this year with Santa's Magical Mystery Guest. Running from Thurs 9 - Fri 24 Dec, the sing-along sensation is the perfect introduction to theatre for little ones aged 2 - 6.

Produced in association with Imagine Theatre and written by Iain Lauchlan, the interactive experience full of festive cheer ends with all children meeting Santa, where they can give him their Christmas wish list and get a special gift from Father Christmas himself.

A new offering comes to B2 from Mon 13 - Thurs 23 Dec with A Christmas Carol, led by star of stage and screen, David Bradley (Harry Potter, Game of Thrones). Co-produced by the Belgrade and Chipping Norton Theatre, Charles Dickens' timeless Christmas tale is adapted for the stage by Simon Callow.

Inspired by Dickens' own one-man readings of the story, join David Bradley as he tells the story of Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit and the infamous trio of ghosts. David will be joined on stage by acclaimed folk musician and actor, Sophie Crawford.

Simon Callow said: "So far I have kept my version of this wonderful story all to myself, but I can think of no actor more likely to be able to bring the characters and their world to dazzling life, igniting the roaring, blazing fire of Charles Dickens's humanity, than that wonderful actor Mr David Bradley."

The Belgrade is thrilled to be presenting live theatre this festive season and can't wait to welcome audiences back for Christmas during its UK City of Culture year.

Tickets for all of these events are available to book by phoning the Box Office on 024 7655 3055, or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where tickets are even cheaper.