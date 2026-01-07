Fergus Head's WHITE ELEPHANTS to be Presented at Canal Café Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A small-town station bears witness to a series of life-changing interactions over 80 years. 1927: A young couple must contend with a decision that threatens the life that they know. 1967: Two strangers meet and strike up an unlikely friendship over a game of cards. 2007: A conversation between two locals demonstrates the risks of miscommunication.

Using Ernest Hemingway’s Hills Like White Elephants as a starting point, White Elephants is a new work both comic and melancholic. Musing on life in transit, fleeting interactions, and our capacity for love without duty, it explores how communication shapes our lives and impacts our choices. Featuring an outstanding cast of performers, White Elephants combines drama and original live music to convey the tensions of small-town life from the same station platform.

White Elephants is a nostalgic, melancholic look at communication, combining original music and drama to bring the atmosphere of small-town Spanish life to Maida Vale.

White Elephants is wrritten by Fergus Head, directed by Fergus Head & Michael Zwiauer, and performed by Will Peppercorn, Eleanor Cross (Coronation Street), Paul Graham, Michael Hajiantonis, Rebecca Cooper (National Theatre), and Chiara Lari (Young Vic).

Music by Tom Goddard and James Rampton.