Full Cast Set For UNFORTUNATE at the Other Palace

The full cast has been announced for the musical parody Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch, performing at London’s The Other Palace from Friday 6 February for a strictly limited season until Sunday 5 April 2026.

Unfortunate opened at Lowry for a Christmas season on Friday 5 December, running until Sunday 11 January.

Returning to the show are Sam Buttery (The Voice, BBC; Wreck, BBC; Kaos, Netflix; Little Shop of Horrors, Sheffield Crucible Theatre; The Addams Family Concert, London Palladium) as Ursula, Allie Dart (Homo Alone, The Other Palace; 2:22 A Ghost Story, Apollo Theatre) as Sebastian & others, Blair Robertson (Mamma Mia!, UK & International Tour) as King Triton & others, James Spence (Unfortunate, UK Tour) as Eric & Others and Freya McMahon (Hairspray, UK Tour) as Ensemble.

Joining the cast are Julie Yammanee (Young Frankenstein, Hope Mill Theatre and Liverpool Playhouse; Jerry’s Girls, Menier Chocolate Factory) as Ariel plus ensemble members Jacob Whawell (Cilla the Musical, UK tour; Cats, Royal Caribbean) and Kelly Sweeney (Heathers, West End & UK tour; SIX, USA, Mexico and Caribbean).

Bigger, better, ruder and shorter, the 2026 transfer marks the musical’s fourth incarnation following two previous sold-out runs and a successful Christmas season. It will feature a brand-new set and costumes, new jokes, new characters and will play to a new running time of 2 hours and 15 minutes including one interval. Tickets are on sale now.

When Disney released The Little Mermaid in 1989, they had no idea they were giving birth to an icon. Ursula the Sea Witch quickly took her place as the queen of Disney villains: a pop culture legend and a feminist badass. She’s loud. She’s clever. She’s sexy and unapologetically plus-sized. She’s not defined by slipper-sized feet, or enchanted blonde hair, or snow-white skin. Ursula is plump, purple and proud. A queer icon with a message for us ‘poor unfortunate souls’: love the skin you’re in, value your voice over your body, and don’t be afraid to be a little bit nasty.

Cruella told her side, and Maleficent’s had her moment… Now the legendary sea witch is ready to spill in this tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers - a laugh-a-minute dive through Ursula’s backstory filled with a filthy pop soundtrack, much-loved characters as you’ve never seen them before and enough (eco-friendly) glitter to keep you sparkling all the way home. Gather up your merfriends; it’s going to be one hell of a beach party.

Unfortunate first premiered with a sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe in summer 2019, before heading to Birmingham Hippodrome’s Patrick Studio that Christmas. The show then transferred to Underbelly Earls Court in London and returned for a second sell-out Edinburgh run in 2022. In December 2023 the production returned to London for an 11-week run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant prior to a six-month UK tour in 2024. A Swedish-language production recently finished a 12-week season at Östögtateatern.

Unfortunate the musical parody has book and lyrics by Robyn Grant and Daniel Foxx, with music by award-winning composer Tim Gilvin, direction by Robyn Grant, set and costume design by Jasmine Swan, choreography by Melody Sinclair-Marsh, puppetry and movement direction by Laura Cubitt, orchestration, music production, and music supervision by Nikki Davison & Joe Davison for Auburn Jam, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, lighting design by Adam King, puppet design by Mikayla Teodoro & Jasmine Swan, puppet makes by Mikayla Teodoro, casting direction by Will Burton CDG, production management by James Anderton and associate direction by Eliza Beth Stevens. The creative associate is Allie Dart, theatrical magic consultant is Chris Cox, intimacy director is Maisie Carter, costume supervisor is Beth Qualter Buncall and props are by Props by Eve.