The Base Greenham Will Host Exhibition WILD WALLS

This summer, The Base Greenham invites visitors of all ages to step into Wild Walls, a vibrant, immersive exhibition created by Midlands-based street artist Katie O. Running throughout the school summer holidays, the Gallery will be transformed into a nature-filled haven of colour, creativity and celebration.

Inspired by the unique wildlife and landscapes of Greenham Common, and coinciding with the 25th anniversary of it being returned to public land, Katie O’s large-scale murals will adorn the walls of the Gallery, offering a joyful tribute to the creatures, plants and landmarks that make this area of natural beauty so special locally and beyond. From familiar birds in flight to detailed insects, native plants to historic buildings and even the cows that call the common home, Wild Walls invites visitors to reconnect with this green space right on their doorstep through the visual arts.

In addition to exploring the exhibition, families and art lovers alike can get hands-on with a range of interactive activities. Guests can contribute to a giant gallery doodle wall, take part in creature-spotting games, enjoy wax-rubbing, colouring, papercraft activities and complete guided nature-themed worksheets. The exhibition is designed to inspire creativity in both young minds and adult admirers. There will also be a display of Greenham Common-inspired artwork that has been created by local artists.

Artist Katie O, known for her joyful street art and recently for her painted hopscotches across Newbury town centre, brings her signature style and love of the outdoors into this ambitious new project. Commissioned by The Base, her murals will transform their Gallery into an immersive celebration of the richness of Greenham’s natural world and history.

To complement the Wild Walls exhibition, The Base has a fantastic line-up of family-friendly events running throughout August, designed to inspire creativity, support accessibility, and bring the joy of nature to all ages. On Tuesday 5 August, they will run their Family Day a fun-filled opportunity to explore the exhibition while boosting young imaginations with free creative activities right in the heart of the gallery. From drawing and colouring to a ‘Gallery Detective’ trail, there’s plenty to keep keen young artists and nature enthusiasts busy. After all that creativity, take a break in Honesty Café for a snack or lunch, or if the sun’s shining, head over to Greenham Common to experience the real-life wildlife that inspired Katie O’s murals.

For those who prefer a calmer atmosphere, The Base’s Relaxed Days on Thursday 7 and Thursday 21 August offer a more sensory-friendly environment. These sessions are open to everyone but include adjustments such as reduced visitor numbers, no background music, and quieter facilities to create a more comfortable and welcoming space for visitors with any sensory sensitivities. For babies and their adults, Songs and Stories in the Gallery on Thursday 14 and Saturday 23 August provides a magical introduction to art and storytelling. These gentle, interactive sessions include songs, stories, sensory play and movement, all inspired by the Wild Walls exhibition.

Wild Walls will run at The Base Greenham from Friday 1 August to Saturday 6 September, open Tue – Sun, 10am - 5pm. You can find out more about the exhibition by visiting thebasegreenham.co.uk/wildwalls