The Barn Theatre Gets a Visit From Les Misérables Co-Director John Caird

Olivier and Tony Award-winner John Caird, who co-directed the original production of Les Misérables, visited The Barn Theatre in Cirencester to watch their Built By Barn production of his musical Daddy Long Legs, for which he received a Drama Desk award for "Outstanding Book of a Musical".

Following the performance, which received a rapturous standing ovation, Caird, his wife Maoko Imai and daughter Yaya Caird were introduced to the cast as well as producer Jamie Chapman Dixon and artistic director Iwan Lewis.

On Caird's visit, The Barn Theatre's producer and general manager Jamie Chapman Dixon said: "Having John and his family watch the show was a real treat for the entire team. Daddy Long Legs is a show that is very close to all our hearts and one we are extremely proud of. The whole team are still smiling ear to ear after John, Moako and Yaya's comments about the production. It was a pleasure to welcome them to the Barn Theatre for the first time and for them to see our take on Daddy Long Legs"

Daddy Long Legs, the award-winning musical with music and lyrics by Paul Gordon and a book by John Caird, stars Rebecca Jayne-Davies as Jerusha Abbott and Ryan Bennett as Jervis Pendleton. Kirstie Davis directs the production with design by Gregor Donnelly and musical direction by Charlie Ingles.

The musical, based on the classic novel by Jean Webster that inspired the 1955 film starring Fred Astaire, runs at The Barn Theatre until 2 November.

Daddy Long Legs is set in turn-of-the-century New England and tells the story of orphan Jerusha Abbott and her mysterious benefactor who agrees to send her to college, who she dubs 'Daddy Long Legs' after seeing his elongated shadow.

With a score of stunning musical numbers, Daddy Long Legs is the tale of two lives colliding and unfolding through Jerusha's letters addressing her Daddy Long Legs, working as an insight into her innermost thoughts of the world. Daddy Long Legs is an uplifting piece of theatre that questions identity whilst highlighting the importance of education, imagination and love.

Daddy Long Legs is directed by Kirstie Davis, with design by Gregor Donnelly, musical direction by Charlie Ingles, lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner and sound design by Chris Cleal and Harry Smith.

Daddy Long Legs is part of The Barn's 2019 season of in-house productions. The season includes four other productions: a reimagining of Charles Dickens' festive masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, which opens from 27 November - 4 January; and Michael Morpurgo's The Butterfly Lion and William Shakespeare's classic history, Henry V, and a brand new production of the comic thriller The 39 Steps, which completed their runs earlier this year.





