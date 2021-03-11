The Auditorium at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena Presents X-TREME MAGIC

X-TREME MAGIC - The Worlds Most Dangerous Thrill Show Is heading to Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena. The show will form the first live programme taking place at the waterfront venue when Covid-19 restrictions are eased in the coming months.

Liverpool-based producer James Shone is delighted to reveal that X-TREME MAGIC will thrill audiences young and old.

Featuring Richard Cadell, Pete Firman, Britain's Got Talent's Elizabeth Best and Craig Christian.

Organisers are keen to reassure theatregoers that all necessary safety measures - including social distancing - will be in place to ensure a relaxing and enjoyable return to indoor live entertainment.

X-TREME MAGIC will be staged on Saturday 22 May at The Auditorium at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena, and tickets are on sale now.

Producer James Shone commented: "We are thrilled to announce X-TREME MAGIC for 2021. Audiences have missed out on so many live experiences over the last 12 months, so it's a real privilege that we will be presenting some of the very first shows once lockdown restrictions are eased.

"We want to reassure theatregoers that social distancing and safety measures will be in place to ensure Covid-secure performances - audience, cast and crew safety is paramount."

The show is packed with fire, illusion and death-defying stunts. Master illusionist Richard Cadell will be joined by a full supporting cast of magicians including Pete Firman (Tonight At The London Palladium), Elizabeth Best (Britain's Got Talent) and Craig Christian, as well as fire artistes, speciality acts and dancers. The show is billed as being unlike any other magic show ever seen in the UK. Created in Las Vegas, it was then brought across the pond to entertain UK audiences. Highlights include making a motorcycle appear from nowhere; Russian roulette with sticks of Dynamite; and even trying to escape from a straight-jacket while hung from a burning rope.

To book visit www.mandsbankarena.com