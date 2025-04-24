The Albany Reveals New Co-CEOs Mimi Findlay and Vicki Dela Amedume MBE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Southeast London's leading arts centre, the Albany, has announced the appointment of Mimi Findlay as Co-CEO and Executive Director. She joins Vicki Dela Amedume MBE, who has been promoted to Creative Director and Co-CEO. This follows the departure of outgoing CEO Gavin Barlow, who leaves the Albany following two decades at the helm.

This dynamic leadership duo marks a fresh start for the Albany, ushering in a new era of creativity and community engagement. The pair will be delivering the arts centre's bold new Creative Strategy, which prioritises and encourages community engagement through a shift to distributed leadership, sharing decision making with local people and increasing transparency about ways to get involved with the organisation.

Findlay is no stranger to the Albany, previously acting as Administrative Producer for the venue during We Are Lewisham - The Mayor's London Borough of Culture in 2022. She returns to the arts centre after her successful tenure as Executive Director and Co-CEO of Bush Theatre where she oversaw the delivery of the 2023 and 2024 programmes. She also acted as Executive Producer for Bush West End transfers including Red Pitch by Tyrell Williams (@sohoplace) and the Olivier Award Nominated play Shifters by Benedict Lombe (Duke of Yorks).

Mimi brings a wealth of experience in arts management and community engagement, having worked with companies including Clean Break, Talawa, Fuel, Actors Touring Company, The National Theatre, and Paines Plough. Throughout her career, she has been instrumental in driving innovative projects and is a firm advocate for inclusive and progressive practice.

Vicki Dela Amedume MBE, who has been Creative Director of the Albany since April 2022, has been promoted to the role of Creative Director and Joint CEO.

Vicki's extensive background in creative arts and her commitment to community-led projects have been pivotal to the Albany's success. In her role she has developed groundbreaking programs that highlight social issues and foster community participation. She also acted as Associate Director of the Mayor's London Borough of Culture 2022, overseeing hundreds of events in Lewisham spanning topics from climate action to migration and sanctuary.

Vicki will also continue as Artistic Director and CEO of Upswing, a leading contemporary circus company, who are bringing their show Showdown to the Albany for its UK premiere in May. In 2022 she was awarded an MBE for “services to circus”.

Mimi and Vicki, alongside the Albany's Building Development Board, will spearhead plans for a capital redevelopment project, ensuring the venue continues to serve as a vibrant hub for the local community.

Mimi Findlay, Co-CEO and Executive Director, said: "To be returning to the Albany at a time where the purpose of cultural provision for the UK is under more scrutiny than we have seen in generations is a deeply important and necessary commitment in my practice as a cultural leader. The arts, in all forms, deserve a protected, celebrated, and nurtured space in which to continue to develop, grow, and be enjoyed: as a career, for wellbeing, learning, and our understanding of being in this world. I look forward to joining Vicki and the team at the Albany to continue the incredible work started by Gavin and Shenay, exploring what the future of the arts can be, and situating the Albany as a leader in delivering our shared vision to clarify, protect, and uplift the purpose of cultural provision."

Vicki Dela Amedume MBE, Creative Director and Co-CEO, said: "It's a real joy to welcome Mimi back to the Albany. Her impact during the Mayor's London Borough of Culture 2022 was immense – helping to bring to life over 600 events for more than 400,000 people in just a year. She brings with her not only deep experience in producing and leadership, but also a clear commitment to inclusive, community-rooted practice. As we step into this next era of the Albany – putting our new Creative Strategy into action and deepening the ways we work with and alongside our communities – I'm excited to walk that journey with Mimi. We're also in the early stages of reimagining our spaces through a major capital project – one that will ensure the Albany continues to be a place of creative possibility and shared belonging for generations to come."

Michelle Matherson, Chair of the Board, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Mimi as the new Executive Director and Co-CEO of the Albany. Mimi brings an incredible depth of experience in community arts and theatre, along with a meaningful connection to Lewisham – making her a perfect fit for this next chapter in the Albany's journey. The Albany has always been a powerhouse for creativity and community – last year alone, we collaborated with 386 artists, supported over 1,300 young creatives, and backed 68 community-led projects. Mimi's passion for championing local voices and advocating on behalf of our organisation will be a huge asset to our work. I'm really looking forward to working with her and Vicki as they lead the Albany into an exciting future for Deptford, Lewisham, and beyond."

