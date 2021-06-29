Ten Artists to Take Part in Theatre Deli and Dark Yellow Dot's PANDEMIC IN THE CITY Festival

Theatre Deli and Dark Yellow Dot present a weekend festival of new commissions inspired by the effects of the pandemic and lockdown, and possible post-pandemic futures.

Pandemic in the City will showcase new works from ten artists including performances, films, audio dramas and exhibitions, inspired by their experiences of the Covid-19 era, and visions of possible post-pandemic futures.

From exploring the virus as a life-form itself through to navigating pregnancy as a new immigrant during an unprecedented time, Pandemic in the City will present new perceptions on aspects of the pandemic, creatively examine how some have survived the last 12 months and consider what the future might look like.

Presented by Theatre Deli and Dark Yellow Dot, with support from the City of London Corporation, the two day festival includes scheduled performances throughout the weekend, and exhibitions, films and immersive works that audiences can enjoy at their own pace.

Theatre Deli has Covid-19 regulations in place and requires customers to only book tickets for people within their household or support bubble, to wear a mask at all times whilst within the venue unless exempt and to maintain social distancing where possible. Admission times are also in place to reduce crowds.

Beginning in winter 2020, the Pandemic in the City project offered mentorship to ten emerging artists to amplify voices of unheard communities through the sharing of stories and narratives that bring people together in the wake of Covid-19.

Pandemic in the City is Theatre Deli's first project focussing exclusively on the population that lives and works directly around its City of London venue. Throughout the pandemic, Theatre Deli has provided over £18,000 of support in kind to artists and charities including space, equipment and consultancy. Driving innovation in the arts, the charity recently featured in The Sunday Times following the release of a White Paper encouraging mutually beneficial partnerships between arts organisations and property developers to enrich city centres in the aftermath of the pandemic. In June 2021 Theatre Deli announced its new Sheffield-based co-Artistic Directors Nathan Geering and Ryan Harston to acclaim across the sector.

Katherine Webb, Associate Producer for Theatre Deli Broadgate said:

"This project truly represents Theatre Deli's ethos, supporting emerging artists - giving them time, space, mentoring and a platform to develop new work and help them move to the next level within their professional development. The creative response with which these artists responded to the call out is mind blowing, we all experienced the pandemic but the new perspectives presented within these pieces really makes you think and question everything you thought about the crisis."

Pandemic in the City will take place from Saturday 10th - Sunday 11th July at Theatre Deli Broadgate, 2 Finsbury Avenue, London, EC2M 2PA. Admission times are: 13.30, 16.30 and 19.30 on Saturday and 13.30 and 16.30 on Sunday.

Tickets cost £15 (£10 unwaged) and can be purchased online at https://www.theatredeli.co.uk/Event/enddatepandemic-in-the-city-festival.