Teatro Vivo Presents THE HOUSE THAT SLIPPED, an Immersive Online Show

When the UK went into lockdown the residents of 12 Laburnum Drive, Brockley took the government advice very seriously.

One month on they opened their front door to find themselves in unfamiliar surroundings. Their little house had floated away and come to rest in the year 2070.

Although the future seems to be almost Utopian, they have started to think about how they could get home.

They have discovered that Zoom still works on their laptops, and by a strange setting in the latest upgrade they seem to be able to contact people from 2020.

That's where you come in. For five nights only, a very limited audience will be enlisted to help them find their way back (if they want to), and maybe even to meet them in person a special socially distanced celebration.



The House That Slipped is funded by Arts Council England through the Emergency fund. It's Teatro Vivo's response to the current situation for our industry: creating theatre that still feels connected to communities and employing arts freelancers in this time of theatre's fight for survival. We are excited to be able to bring our signature brand of interactive immersive theatre to a digital stage - taking our audiences on a journey from the comfort of their living rooms.

The show itself will take place on Zoom in the future, the present and the slip stream of time in-between.

Further show information: https://www.teatrovivo.co.uk/Event/house-that-slipped

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You